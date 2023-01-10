Read full article on original website
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lion Alumni Announce ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Team
A group of Penn State men’s basketball alumni are reuniting this summer for the latest iteration of “The Basketball Tournament” (TBT). Former Nittany Lion John Harrar had previously announced his plans to form a Penn State team after participating with Purdue’s TBT team this past summer. Harrar’s Purdue ties coming from Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry, a former assistant coach at Purdue.
Penn State Football: 5 Offseason Storylines to Dictate the Future
The offseason is here and Penn State’s success in 2023 will start to take root in the coming months. A football season is determined by a lot of things, both controllable and often completely random, but that being said there are a few important storylines that will steer how the opening chapters of 2023 go. Here are five to consider.
Penn State Football: Linebacker Curtis Jacobs Set to Return
Penn State football’s defense got a massive boost Tuesday afternoon when linebacker Curtis Jacobs announced he’s returning for the 2023 season. Jacobs, who previously said he’d make a decision on his future following the Rose Bowl, is staying at Penn State for his junior season. “I’m back. I will return to Penn State for the 2023 season,” Jacobs simply wrote in a message posted to Twitter.
State College on a roll; Bellefonte gets first win
HARRISBURG — The State College Area High School girls basketball team is on a roll, and the Lady Little Lions have put themselves firmly in the discussion for the top seed in the District 6 Class 6A playoffs with five straight wins since dropping the opening game of their Holiday Hardwood Tournament.
What Happened to the Arrest, Use of Force Data Penn State Police Promised to Release?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Evan Myers to Seek Return to State College Borough Council
A former State College Borough Council member will be seeking a return to office in this year’s election. Evan Myers, a Democrat who served two terms on council from 2014-21, said on Wednesday that he plans to run for a new four-year term as councilman in 2023. He was term-limited in 2021, but is able to run for council again this year after the mandatory two-year waiting period prescribed in the borough’s charter.
Pipe excited to get the ball rolling in Harrisburg
BELLEFONTE — As Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe counts down his final days at the Willowbank Building, he is ready for the new challenges that lie ahead in Harrisburg. He’s also excited to work with Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. “I think Governor-elect Shapiro represents what we need in government...
State College Borough Council Mulls Liquor License Transfer for New Downtown Sports Bar and Grill
Following a public hearing on Monday night, State College Borough Council is considering whether to approve a liquor license transfer for a new downtown sports bar and restaurant — and whether the license should come with any restrictions. Brothers Bar & Grill, which operates 19 locations in 10 states,...
Downtown State College Improvement District Conducting Community Survey
The Downtown State College Improvement District is asking residents to participate in its a community feedback survey. DSCID plans to use data gathered from the survey to better serve its members, which include 350 participating businesses, and the public as it continues to to evolve and grow with the community.
State College Area School Board Elects Huff as President, Bids Farewell to Concepcion
The State College Area School Board on Wednesday night unanimously elected Jackie Huff as board president after Amber Concepcion stepped down from the role following her appointment as Centre County commissioner. Huff, an assistant teaching professor in Penn State’s College of Engineering, just began her second year on the board...
Pharmacists inducted into Patient Safety Hall of Fame
STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health has announced Amanda Holyk, PharmD, BCCCP; Hayden Hayward, PharmD; and Jessica McDonald, PharmD, all of the pharmacy department, have been inducted into the 2022 Chart Institute Patient Safety Hall of Fame. The Chart Institute is a federally listed Patient Safety Organization that provides...
State College Adds Commuter Parking on South Fraser Street
State College is adding commuter parking permit spaces on the 300 block of South Fraser Street. Borough Council on Monday voted to make permanent what had been a temporary commuter parking zone on the east side of the block between West Foster and West Nittany avenues, and to convert seven metered spots on the west side to commuter permit spaces.
Centre County comics convention resurrected
STATE COLLEGE — Biff! Bang! Pow!. It’s been several years since residents in Centre County heard those terms in a convention setting, but rest assured, they will soon be heard again. That’s because a Centre Hall couple has taken the initiative to resurrect the defunct NittanyCon event, give...
Betty Jane Lucas
Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Betty “Jane” Lucas, age 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on January 9, 2023. Born September 15, 1935 in Newberry, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Lucille (McLelland) Cohick. She was the second of two daughters and was preceded in death by her dear sister Carolyn.
‘Rock the ’80s’ Benefit Concert Set to Finally Return to State Theatre
A beloved philanthropy event is set to finally return to State College next month. For the first time since 2019, the “Rock the ’80s” benefit concert will take over the State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 17. The 11th annual event will raise money for the Bob Perks Fund, which works to ease financial burdens for local cancer patients and their families.
The Exit Interview: Centre County commissioner Michael Pipe
BELLEFONTE — Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe stands in his office surrounded by boxes. While he will soon be leaving the friendly confines of the Willowbank Building, the boxes, he explained, aren’t his belongings. In fact, they are property of the county. There are binders filled with old...
Casey tours new facility
STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey made a stop in Centre County earlier this week to check out the progress being made on Centre Volunteers in Medicine’s new state-of-the-art facility, which is currently under construction along Sandy Drive in Ferguson Township. CVIM’s directors toured the facility with...
Deed Reports
Cassandra K. Coover to Jeffrey Gonzalez and Jennirose Gonzalez, 323 S. Centre St., $274,900. Mark E. Seinfelt, Laura R. Seinfelt by Agent and Bronwen G. Seinfelt to Formosa Properties LLC, 126 E. Second St., $67,000. State College Borough. Peichen Zhou to David Goldberg, 616 E. College Ave., $349,000. Michael P....
While Joining Call to Extend Deadline, Centre County Commissioners Urge Residents to Participate in National Broadband Map
With time running out to participate, Centre County’s Board of Commissioners is urging residents to provide their input for a National Broadband Map that will help determine federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure in future years. The Federal Communications Commission’s map of internet availability is open, for now at...
Patton Township Police Investigating Convenience Store Burglary
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary early Thursday morning at a Patton Township convenience store. At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at Uni-Mart, 5140 W. Buffalo Run Rd. and found evidence someone had broken into the store, Patton Township police said in a news release.
