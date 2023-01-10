Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
New laws help Nevada reach clean energy goals, limit air pollution
(Nevada News Service) Some Nevada laws going into effect this year aim to move the state's clean-energy goals forward and help reduce air pollution. Senate bill 448 aims to advance Nevada's goals of reaching 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2050. One of the provisions of that bill will also provide more charging stations for electric cars in lower-income neighborhoods.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
State Transportation Projects Announced this Week Will Support 413 Jobs
(January 9, 2023) State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 413 job years, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). A projected 413 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed on January...
news3lv.com
New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A new report praises the Nevada State Legislature for expanding voter access and improving its election system, saying that in 2021 the state “managed to pass nearly every pro-voter improvement it could have.” The Institute for Responsive Government in a report released Wednesday analyzed legislative efforts over the past two years to determine which states […] The post Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
knpr
What does Nevada need as Lombardo settles in as governor?
A little more than a week ago, Joe Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. During his first appearance as the state’s top elected official, he promised he would be the "education governor.”. He's pushing for more money for teachers and...
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
USDA Seeks Applications to Support Rural Entrepreneurs and Create Jobs in Rural Nevada
USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced USDA is accepting applications to support economic development and create jobs for people in rural Nevada. “We are pleased to accept applications once again for our RBDG program,” Ingvoldstad said. “Economic development happens at multiple levels of community investment. This program is designed to support projects that act as catalysts for job creation and industry expansion. We encourage interested and eligible applicants to contact us early so we can waste no time in building up the economies of rural Nevada.”
jammin1057.com
Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising
Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada officials submit proposals for Lake Mead cuts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority is speaking out about how it believes the Southwest can save Lake Mead and hundreds of billions of gallons of water every year, submitting its ideas to the Bureau of Reclamation. The feds have asked for Southern Nevada, Arizona, California...
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
news3lv.com
Near-record snowpack numbers to start 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With more than two feet of snow up in the Spring Mountains this week and more to come, snow surveyors say we are starting off this year with some of the highest snowpack numbers on record. The USDA says the numbers are spectacular, especially for...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
news3lv.com
Former Nevada Gov. Sisolak named Pritzker Fellow at University of Chicago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The University of Chicago Institute of Politics says former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be a Pritzker Fellow for the winter and spring. Sisolak will lead seminars talking about his time as governor of Nevada, including how he addressed climate change, public education and governing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick named Nevada Gaming Control Board chair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick has been tapped to serve as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced his appointment of Hendrick to serve on the regulatory body. He will take over from former chairman J. Brin Gibson, who resigned at the end of November.
KOLO TV Reno
First survey of 2023 shows some of the highest snowpacks on record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first snow survey of the season was held on Monday following the recent set of storms that brought a lot of snow to Northern Nevada. “I think we all as we shoveled it knew that this was not powder, this was the classic definition of Sierra Cement,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.
963kklz.com
15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills
January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
