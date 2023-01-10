Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
mocoshow.com
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks January 13-15, 2023
Volunteering: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.” Honor his memory during MLK Week of Service and volunteer with Montgomery Parks. Pick up litter at a park and stream cleanup or remove invasive, nonnative plants at a Weed Warrior event from Saturday, January 14, through Saturday, January 21. Go to Volunteer Services(opens in a new tab) on our website to sign up.
mocoshow.com
Transportation Holiday Schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16
Per MCDOT: Below are the transportation related holiday schedules for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. Ride On, extRa and Flex bus services – Will operate on a Holiday schedule. Ride On Flash bus service – The Orange line will operate on a Holiday schedule. The...
mocoshow.com
Crews Will Begin Work on the Purple Line’s Silver Spring Library Station Later in January
Per Purple Line MD: On or about January 23, 2023, crews will begin work on the Purple Line’s Silver Spring Library station located at the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library. Access to the library and businesses surrounding the library including Bonifant Street will be maintained at all times. ADA-compliant pedestrian access will be maintained to and around the library via Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street. Pedestrian pathways will change intermittently around the work zone; please follow on- site signage. Fencing will be installed to delineate the work zone immediately followed by excavation, utility relocations, systems, and trackwork. Access to Bonifant Street will remain one-way, eastbound from Georgia Avenue. Construction may occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays and weekends, as needed through December 2023. Please note that weather and unforeseen conditions may impact work schedule.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County History Day Competition Looking for Judges
The 2023 Montgomery County History Day competition is coming up, and local students need your help. The 2023 Montgomery County National History Day Contest will be held on March 4, 2023 at Northwood High School. Middle and high school students have been conducting research, diving into primary sources and creating presentations. The competition is seeking volunteers to serve as judges in evaluating student work. The goal is to encourage and foster a passion for history.
mocoshow.com
Soulfull Cafe and Main Street Connest, a Rockville Inclusive Community and Cafe, Offering Ways to Give Back on MLK Day of Service, January 16
This year Soulfull Cafe and Main Street Connect, the inclusive community and café in downtown Rockville, are offering community members three ways to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16th: Writing cards to patients at Children’s National Medical Center; making dog toys for Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, and preparing a meal for Stepping Stones Shelter. Volunteers can write cards and make dog toys from 11 – 1 in the cafe. Main Street Members will also prepare meals that afternoon in Main Street’s “Poppy Boy’s Kitchen” (the meal preparation is open to Main Street Members only). Participants can register here.
bethesdamagazine.com
Purple Line work’s road disruption being felt in downtown Silver Spring
Partial blockage of the Silver Spring Transit Center this week is a first taste of disruption to come from renewed Purple Line development there. State transportation officials say the most disruptive work on the light rail project in Silver Spring is still months away. The county’s Department of Transportation recently...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks issues call to artists for public art to be installed in Gene Lynch Urban Park
Montgomery Parks part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, is seeking qualifications from artists who are interested in creating a new public art installation at Gene Lynch Urban Park. The newly completed .25-acre park is in downtown Silver Spring, Md., and includes an open lawn area, walls for seating, a pergola structure with bench swings, extensive landscape planting, irrigation, and lighting. A 10-foot by 13-foot concrete wall serves as a focal point of the park for the public artwork. Artists can view the scope of work and information about how to submit their qualifications on the Gene Lynch Urban Park webpage. The deadline for applications is March 10, 2023.
mocoshow.com
Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Opening of Food Pantry at Weller Road Elementary School Will Take Place January 12
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will celebrate the opening of its fourth food pantry at a community school with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. The food pantry at Weller Road Elementary School is a partnership between the Capital Area Food Bank’s (CAFB) School Pantry Program and MCPS to provide a reliable source of nutritious food to families throughout the year.
NBC Washington
MLK Day of Service: Where to Volunteer in DC, Maryland, Virginia
It’s often said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day — coming up on Monday, Jan. 16 — is a day on, not off, as people across the country honor the civil rights leader by giving back to their communities. Here are events to know about if you’re...
mocoshow.com
Commission on Veterans Affairs to Honor County Residents Who Served Country During Black History Month
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs will honor County U.S. Uniformed Service members and veterans with detailed virtual tributes displayed on the County’s website to mark Black History Month in February. The tributes will include photos, background information and details of accomplishments during their military careers and afterward.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Seeking Applicants to Serve on Sports Advisory Committee
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is seeking applicants to fill 17 public and organizational vacancies on the newly established Montgomery County Sports Advisory Committee. The committee, staffed by Montgomery County Recreation, will study sports participation and opportunities in the County, make recommendations to the County Executive and the Montgomery County Council and recognize outstanding teams and athletes. Members will help conduct research, advocate for enhanced sports opportunities, and identify and address discrepancies found in youth sports to raise the quality of life for residents.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County to Close Fourth Phase of COVID-19 Rent Relief Program This Friday, Jan. 13
Per Montgomery County: The fourth phase of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will close to new applications at midnight on Friday, Jan.13. Phase Four of the Rent Relief Program will close because it is expected that the current pool of applicants will exhaust the remaining funds available for the program, which provides financial assistance for tenants who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
WTOP
Prince George’s County hiring local artists to spruce up new schools
Prince George’s County, Maryland, schools are looking for local artists who might look at a brand-new school building and see a big, blank canvas instead. The county is looking for artists who want to collaborate on murals at six new school buildings set to open this fall. Four of...
Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity
Shanklin Hall's goals were simple: Bring back the type of community-spirited events that D.C. has always had, with their own flavor. The post Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Will Be Increasing Frequency on 31 Ride On Bus Routes Starting Sunday, Jan. 29
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will increase service on 31 Ride On bus routes starting Sunday, Jan. 29. The increases are part of the adjustments to 44 routes overall to improve efficiency based on ridership. Throughout the year, ridership data and on-time performance are monitored...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Offering One-Year School-Based Nonprofit Grant Opportunities
The City of Gaithersburg‘S Grant portal opens February 1, 2023, where the City of Gaithersburg Community Services Division in coordination with the Educational Enrichment Committee, will be offering one-year School-Based Nonprofit Grant opportunities. An information session on the grant program and portal access will be held on Monday, January...
bethesdamagazine.com
School board to vote on keeping snow days as school days
The Montgomery County Board of Education will vote Thursday on a resolution to treat snow days as school days, similar to the snow-day virtual learning approach adopted for the 2021-22 school year. It is the first item on the board’s meeting agenda at 1:20 p.m. following a one-hour public comment...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Hold 'Appraisal Day'
The Potomack Company auction house, located at 1120 N. Fairfax St., in Alexandria will host an Appraisal Day Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to benefit the American Indian Medical Scholarship (AIMS) fund. The public is invited to bring along art, jewelry, antiques, documents and Native American...
mocoshow.com
Traffic: 355 in Rockville Closed Due to Vehicle Fire
North and southbound Route 355 are closed between Halpine Road and Congressional Plaza in Rockville as the result of fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services reports...
