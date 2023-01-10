‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
WDTV
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police
Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
Trial dates set for several arraigned in Harrison County
Several people were arraigned in Harrison County on Friday, and dates have been set for their trials.
WDTV
Arson investigation underway at WVU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported. No classes were being held at the...
WDTV
Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
WDTV
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man who was “extremely intoxicated” has been charged after officers said he rammed two police cars during a pursuit, injuring four officers. Deputies were patrolling University Town Centre Dr. in Morgantown on Sunday when they saw a car being driven by...
wajr.com
Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
WDTV
Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Law enforcement find drugs during fugitive arrest in Barbour County, more charges pending
One man was charged following a multi-agency search of a home in Barbour County where drugs were found.
Preston County man found guilty for Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring role
A federal jury found a Preston County man guilty of keeping a drug house where fentanyl and other drugs were distributed as part of a trafficking operation that spanned from Florida to Morgantown.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
Granville firefighters knock down tractor-trailer fire in 10 minutes
Granville firefighters extinguished a fire in the hood of a tractor-trailer in less than 10 minutes Thursday night, saving many of the driver's belongings.
WDTV
More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Pittsburgh arrested on Interstate in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
WDTV
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
Taylor County Emergency Squad getting custom-designed ambulances
The Taylor County Emergency Squad is getting two new ambulances that are specially designed to fit the needs of the squad's patients.
Comments / 1