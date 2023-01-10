ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, WV

‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police

Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Arson investigation underway at WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported. No classes were being held at the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WHITE HALL, WV
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WDTV

More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy