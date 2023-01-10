Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
mocoshow.com
Crews Will Begin Work on the Purple Line’s Silver Spring Library Station Later in January
Per Purple Line MD: On or about January 23, 2023, crews will begin work on the Purple Line’s Silver Spring Library station located at the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library. Access to the library and businesses surrounding the library including Bonifant Street will be maintained at all times. ADA-compliant pedestrian access will be maintained to and around the library via Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street. Pedestrian pathways will change intermittently around the work zone; please follow on- site signage. Fencing will be installed to delineate the work zone immediately followed by excavation, utility relocations, systems, and trackwork. Access to Bonifant Street will remain one-way, eastbound from Georgia Avenue. Construction may occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays and weekends, as needed through December 2023. Please note that weather and unforeseen conditions may impact work schedule.
mocoshow.com
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks January 13-15, 2023
Volunteering: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.” Honor his memory during MLK Week of Service and volunteer with Montgomery Parks. Pick up litter at a park and stream cleanup or remove invasive, nonnative plants at a Weed Warrior event from Saturday, January 14, through Saturday, January 21. Go to Volunteer Services(opens in a new tab) on our website to sign up.
Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity
Shanklin Hall's goals were simple: Bring back the type of community-spirited events that D.C. has always had, with their own flavor. The post Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County History Day Competition Looking for Judges
The 2023 Montgomery County History Day competition is coming up, and local students need your help. The 2023 Montgomery County National History Day Contest will be held on March 4, 2023 at Northwood High School. Middle and high school students have been conducting research, diving into primary sources and creating presentations. The competition is seeking volunteers to serve as judges in evaluating student work. The goal is to encourage and foster a passion for history.
mocoshow.com
Commission on Veterans Affairs to Honor County Residents Who Served Country During Black History Month
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs will honor County U.S. Uniformed Service members and veterans with detailed virtual tributes displayed on the County’s website to mark Black History Month in February. The tributes will include photos, background information and details of accomplishments during their military careers and afterward.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County to Close Fourth Phase of COVID-19 Rent Relief Program This Friday, Jan. 13
Per Montgomery County: The fourth phase of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will close to new applications at midnight on Friday, Jan.13. Phase Four of the Rent Relief Program will close because it is expected that the current pool of applicants will exhaust the remaining funds available for the program, which provides financial assistance for tenants who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Seeking Applicants to Serve on Sports Advisory Committee
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is seeking applicants to fill 17 public and organizational vacancies on the newly established Montgomery County Sports Advisory Committee. The committee, staffed by Montgomery County Recreation, will study sports participation and opportunities in the County, make recommendations to the County Executive and the Montgomery County Council and recognize outstanding teams and athletes. Members will help conduct research, advocate for enhanced sports opportunities, and identify and address discrepancies found in youth sports to raise the quality of life for residents.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Town Center “Road Diets Project” Kicks Off
Per the City of Rockville: A project to make Rockville Town Center safer for pedestrians and bicyclists by calming traffic kicked off Nov. 21 as city staff and the city’s contractor discussed the construction schedule for the Town Center Road Diets Project. At a kickoff meeting, city staff and the city’s contractor, discussed the construction schedule for the project, including a projected completion date of early fall 2023.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
mocoshow.com
Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Opening of Food Pantry at Weller Road Elementary School Will Take Place January 12
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will celebrate the opening of its fourth food pantry at a community school with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. The food pantry at Weller Road Elementary School is a partnership between the Capital Area Food Bank’s (CAFB) School Pantry Program and MCPS to provide a reliable source of nutritious food to families throughout the year.
mocoshow.com
Notice for Joint Public Hearing on Lakeforest Zoning Map Amendment Application (January 17)
The Mayor and City Council and the Planning Commission of the City of Gaithersburg, Maryland, will conduct a joint public hearing on Zoning Map Amendment Application Z-9444-2022 (Lakeforest Mall redevelopment) on TUESDAY JANUARY 17, 2023 AT 7:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as this matter can be heard in the Council Chambers at 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Offering One-Year School-Based Nonprofit Grant Opportunities
The City of Gaithersburg‘S Grant portal opens February 1, 2023, where the City of Gaithersburg Community Services Division in coordination with the Educational Enrichment Committee, will be offering one-year School-Based Nonprofit Grant opportunities. An information session on the grant program and portal access will be held on Monday, January...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the fireplace and stained glass in the bathroom, obviously. Also – garden level for rent too.
Ed. Note: You can see the listing ($1750) for the garden apartment here. This rental is located at 404 9th street NE near D Street. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,850 / 2br – 1500ft2 – BEAUTIFUL Historic Row House – +Between Easter Mkt and H Street (washington)
mocoshow.com
Soulfull Cafe and Main Street Connest, a Rockville Inclusive Community and Cafe, Offering Ways to Give Back on MLK Day of Service, January 16
This year Soulfull Cafe and Main Street Connect, the inclusive community and café in downtown Rockville, are offering community members three ways to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16th: Writing cards to patients at Children’s National Medical Center; making dog toys for Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, and preparing a meal for Stepping Stones Shelter. Volunteers can write cards and make dog toys from 11 – 1 in the cafe. Main Street Members will also prepare meals that afternoon in Main Street’s “Poppy Boy’s Kitchen” (the meal preparation is open to Main Street Members only). Participants can register here.
Proposed rent stabilization bill aims to relieve Prince George’s County tenants
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Renters in Prince George’s County could finally get some temporary relief after seeing skyrocketing rent increases. The county council is looking into a rent stabilization bill, and advocates hope this could lead to a more permanent solution. Renters say they’re fed up with the living conditions and wild rent […]
mocoshow.com
Update on Upcoming Andy’s Pizza Location in Bethesda
Andy’s Pizza, the 2021 winner of the International Pizza Challenge™, is coming to Montgomery County with an upcoming location at 4600 East West Highway– the former site of sandwich shop Booeymonger in Bethesda. According to a representative from Andy’s, the restaurant is “approximately six months away from opening.”
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Hold 'Appraisal Day'
The Potomack Company auction house, located at 1120 N. Fairfax St., in Alexandria will host an Appraisal Day Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to benefit the American Indian Medical Scholarship (AIMS) fund. The public is invited to bring along art, jewelry, antiques, documents and Native American...
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
fox5dc.com
Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
