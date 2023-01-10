Per Purple Line MD: On or about January 23, 2023, crews will begin work on the Purple Line’s Silver Spring Library station located at the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library. Access to the library and businesses surrounding the library including Bonifant Street will be maintained at all times. ADA-compliant pedestrian access will be maintained to and around the library via Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street. Pedestrian pathways will change intermittently around the work zone; please follow on- site signage. Fencing will be installed to delineate the work zone immediately followed by excavation, utility relocations, systems, and trackwork. Access to Bonifant Street will remain one-way, eastbound from Georgia Avenue. Construction may occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays and weekends, as needed through December 2023. Please note that weather and unforeseen conditions may impact work schedule.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO