Update: The Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Has Closed Indefinitely
The city of Presque Isle said they received no prior notification before the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “closed indefinitely” on Monday. A sign was placed on the door of the hotel’s entrance. Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closed on Monday. Kimberly R. Smith, Resource...
What’s the Average Snowfall by Month & Year in Presque Isle, Maine?
As winter weather bears down on northern Maine, we wanted to a look at the average snowfall by month and by year in Presque isle - and take a look at Caribou's ranking. We are behind on snow totals for this time of the year. In fact, northern Maine, in particular Presque Isle, is almost 40% lower than historical averages.
Storm Closings and Cancellations – Aroostook County (Jan. 12-13)
Heavy snow and freezing rain will make travel difficult Thursday night and Friday as the first major January storm hits Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick. Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations. The list will be updated frequently. School Cancellations, Closures and Delays:. Due to the impending bad...
Cary Medical Center in Caribou Welcomes First Baby of The New Year
A big congratulations to Jacqueline and Nicholas Beckworth of Woodland and their entire family as they welcomed their baby son Jack Nicholas Beckworth to the world on January 1, 2023. First Baby Born at Cary Medical Center in 2023. He’s the first baby delivered this year at Cary Medical Center...
Storm to Bring Heavy Snow, Wintry Mix to Aroostook County
A storm bearing down on Aroostook County will bring the first significant snowfall in nearly four weeks, before mixing with or changing to freezing rain or rain in many areas on Friday. The National Weather Service Office in Caribou has posted a Winter Storm Warning from 7pm Thursday to around...
Construction halfway complete on new Madawaska-Edmundston bridge
MADAWASKA, Maine — A new international bridge connecting Madawaska and Edmundston, New Brunswick, is expected to be completed this fall. The construction company in charge of the project, Reed & Reed Inc, said the bridge is halfway done. The new bridge is being built using the latest technology. It...
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown
The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
