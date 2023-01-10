ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Seacoast Current

Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens agree to historic deal

Roquan Smith and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on Tuesday for a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million in total guaranteed money, first reported by Ian Rapoport. Smith has played tremendously for the Ravens since the Bears traded him just before the NFL trade deadline at the beginning of November.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts GM Chris Ballard 'would do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 for the right QB

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has repeated the same mantra about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round. Ballard reiterated the belief again Tuesday. “You’ve got to be right,” Ballard said. “We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft, and we understand the importance...
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
