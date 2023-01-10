Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Steelers Will Only Move On From One Coach This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers won't make any moves they don't feel they need to.
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Colts open to trading up for QB; Jeff Saturday in play to stay
Chris Ballard confirmed November reports he did not back Jim Irsay‘s decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, but the six-year Colts GM also said Tuesday (via SI.com’s Albert Breer, on Twitter) that Saturday will be a candidate to stay on as the team’s full-time hire.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help
The Browns will look to add talent to their roster this off-season, especially at the wider receiver position. There are two possibilities if they elect to go all-in for the 2023 season, both of whom have played with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the past.
Commanders to Cut QB Carson Wentz?
Carson Wentz hasn't worked out as the Washington Commanders starter this season. Why, and where is the team on evaluating his future?
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Would the Texans trade the No. 2 overall pick if their QB gets drafted?
The Houston Texans aren’t picking No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Instead they can be reminded of their 10th win over the Indianapolis Colts in series history as the Chicago Bears are picking No. 1 overall. Common sense says the Texans aren’t going to miss out on...
Colts Go In-House for Their Latest Head-Coaching Interview
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for their vacant head coaching role.
Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens agree to historic deal
Roquan Smith and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on Tuesday for a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million in total guaranteed money, first reported by Ian Rapoport. Smith has played tremendously for the Ravens since the Bears traded him just before the NFL trade deadline at the beginning of November.
Colts GM Chris Ballard 'would do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 for the right QB
INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has repeated the same mantra about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round. Ballard reiterated the belief again Tuesday. “You’ve got to be right,” Ballard said. “We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft, and we understand the importance...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 5