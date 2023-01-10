Read full article on original website
Related
“The autopsy was brutal”: Lawsuit claims woman died after jail nurses refused to provide antibiotics
A lawsuit brought by the father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will finally get its day in court, alleging jail nurses never treated his daughter, even as her condition worsened, AL.com reports. Autumn Harris, 34, died in the Walker County Jail on Dec. 5, 2018...
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Remains found in shallow Ohio grave in 1991 finally identified using DNA, genealogy
Human remains found in a shallow grave in Ohio in 1991 are those of a missing Columbus man, officials said Tuesday, marking another cold case homicide broken open by advancements in DNA and genealogical research. The man was Robert Mullins, 21, who had vanished two or three years earlier, state...
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Electrocution Deaths Of Wisconsin Couple Linked To ‘Dangerous’ Viral Art TikTok Trend
Following a house fire, investigators were unsure if they were chasing down a double murder – or a bizarre accident. On April 6, 2022, firefighters and sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a house fire in Rozellville, Wisconsin. After extinguishing the inferno, officials found signs that the blaze began in the garage.
Idaho murders: Daughter of BTK killer 'wouldn't be surprised' if suspect contacted her father
Kerri Rawson, the daughter of infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, shares concern about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's potential ties to her father.
BBC
Colorado ex-funeral directors jailed for selling body parts
An ex-funeral home owner and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after selling body parts without any consent. Megan Hess, 46, and Shirly Koch, 69, dissected some 560 corpses between 2010 and 2018, selling parts to medical training companies which did not know they had been fraudulently acquired. Entire...
Family of man killed by truck driver demands justice
A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi-truck and leaving the scene has been arrested.Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was set out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County. His customer was Erick Mejia, a truck driver from Texas. According to police, the men argued over payment. Mejia claims he started to drive away after Duran hit his semi with a club. He struck his van as he left the scene but told police he was unsure at first if he struck Duran. When he looked back,...
Condo resident, 73, ‘murders five board members in bitter feud’ before being shot dead by cops
A RESIDENT from a condo building has allegedly shot and killed three men and two women belonging to the apartment board after a five-year feud with management. Francesco Villi, 73, is the primary suspect in the murder of five individuals in three separate apartment units. The crime was committed with...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Unsolved Case Of The ‘Freeway Phantom’ Murders
From 1971 to 1972, a serial killer known only as the "Freeway Phantom” stalked Washington, D.C., abducting and murdering six young Black girls. In 1971, a serial killer struck in Washington, D.C., for the first time in known historu. Over the next 17 months, the so-called “Freeway Phantom” kidnapped and murdered six Black girls between the ages of 10 and 18.
Psychiatrist who practiced for over 20 years accused of faking medical degree
A “bogus” psychiatrist spent two decades working for the UK’s National Health Service — earning more than $1 million — after forging her qualifications, a court heard. Zholia Alemi, described as a “most accomplished forger and fraudster,” is alleged to have fooled the General Medical Council (GMC) into granting her registration as a doctor and then worked for various health trusts across the UK. Manchester Crown Court heard how Iranian-born Alemi, believed to be 60, claims to have obtained her doctor’s qualification from the University of Auckland in 1992. However, it is alleged she never actually passed the six-year Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) course...
Funeral home owners sentenced for selling body parts
A mother and daughter who ran a funeral home will spend more than a decade in prison after being accused of chopping up corpses, illegally selling body parts, and giving fake ashes to family members.
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks
A violent prison break in which 30 inmates escaped and 17 people — mostly guards — were killed has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez.Not only were criminals able to sneak guns, drugs and luxury goods into prison Number 3, they actually held the keys to some sections of the facility, which is located across the border from El Paso, Texas.“It was evident that the inmates themselves were practically in charge of security, and that on some cell blocks they had the keys to common...
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
Drugs continue to get smuggled into California prisons. Are state employees to blame?
Shutting prisons to outsiders during COVID-19 didn’t slow the flow of drugs into California correctional facilities.
Cold Blooded: 4 Other Cases Like Colorado’s Infamous Chris Watts Case
In August of 2018, Coloradans were shocked when it came to be that Christopher Watts had actually killed his pregnant wife and his two daughters. Watts is now serving five life sentences with no chance of parole. When it comes to the horrific crime of a man killing his family,...
‘Robot lawyer’ set to defend human in U.S. court
The world’s first robot lawyer is reportedly taking its first case in court next month. NewsNation has the details.
Grunge
