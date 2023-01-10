A violent prison break in which 30 inmates escaped and 17 people — mostly guards — were killed has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez.Not only were criminals able to sneak guns, drugs and luxury goods into prison Number 3, they actually held the keys to some sections of the facility, which is located across the border from El Paso, Texas.“It was evident that the inmates themselves were practically in charge of security, and that on some cell blocks they had the keys to common...

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO