Just opening another can of worms. Casinos are the winners. Sports betting is going to ruin the sports themselves. Corruption will make it to the teams and players also.
This will be tragic to our state ….families hoping to win big because they can’t feed their families now ….I’ve seen people lose their homes to gambling ! ScDakota is wide open to gambling with a liquor license business….marijuana is another deterrent to lives going the wrong way. ! Traffic accidents with lives being lost ….gambling to losing paychecks ….Families don’t need more devilish ideas to ruin lives ! We don’t need anymore problems!
Every convenience store in Southeast Missouri has machines that are paid out by the convening convenience stores, respectively. That's a mouthful! So, there isn't really a change. Local casinos will suffer. It's really a crap-shoot! Personally, I'd like to see roulette tables at physician's offices and mortuaries. It's the classy thing to do!
