Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Superintendent leads way as President of Urban Superintendents Association of America
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Portsmouth Superintendent leads way as President …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. No. 1 Christopher Newport rolls over Mary Washington. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking …. WAVY...
WAVY News 10
York County and City of Poquoson welcomes new Sheriff
WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. York County and City of Poquoson welcomes new Sheriff. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. No. 1 Christopher Newport rolls over Mary Washington. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth to get windfall of tax revenue from casino
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Portsmouth to get windfall of tax revenue from casino. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. No. 1 Christopher Newport rolls over Mary Washington. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking...
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
Portsmouth small business owner wins $100K in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Michael Hawley, a small business owner from Portsmouth, is one of seven lucky winners of the Virginia Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle. Hawley's ticket, purchased at Royal Farms on Churchland Blvd in Chesapeake, won him $100,000.
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
"Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one of the top topics," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.
thenewjournalandguide.com
MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS
The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
‘I thought it was a joke’: Virginia Beach man wins $110K in online lottery game
Scott Simpson, a longshoreman hit the jackpot in the December 17 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing of the Virginia Lottery, winning a whopping $110,000.
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance payment, claims termination ‘false and misleading’
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired.
WAVY News 10
Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up
Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
Newport News to install metal detectors after elementary school shooting
The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run For the 42nd year, the Virginia Duals are set to take place. A tradition for the local wrestling community in Hampton Roads. Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing …. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of...
Shooting fallout: Metal detectors in elementary schools?
The shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old boy has plunged the nation into uncharted waters of school violence, with many demanding metal detectors in every school.
WAVY News 10
3 in Va. win $10K in Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Three tickets from Virginia won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, but there were no jackpot winners as it now grows to an estimated $1.35 billion. Across the state, 178,551 tickets won prizes in the Mega Millions drawing. However, no ticket matched all six...
WAVY News 10
ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at student recreation center
Newport News School Board holds press conference to issue a statement about the Richneck Elementary School shooting. The preliminary investigation determined a woman was driving down the residential block, when her young son ran into the path of her vehicle and was hit. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/toddler-seriously-hurt-after-running-into-path-of-mothers-car-chesapeake-police-say/
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old
Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to …. Although the young age of the suspected shooter at Richneck Elementary School represents a rarity in the data, David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, said gun violence on school campuses is escalating. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG9ny6. Democrat Rouse defeats...
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man faces charges in connection to shots fired into North Main St. businesses
The preliminary investigation determined a woman was driving down the residential block, when her young son ran into the path of her vehicle and was hit. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/toddler-seriously-hurt-after-running-into-path-of-mothers-car-chesapeake-police-say/
WAVY News 10
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
Comments / 0