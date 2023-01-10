Read full article on original website
SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton
The Harry & Meghan docuseries indeed exposed the dynamics of a lot of relationships among the Royal Family. The six-part bombshell made it very clear that the Sussexes’ days of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Palace are limited. Nevertheless, it also showed which members of their own still stand tall with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Harry and William. However, others have been some recent development of hers with Kate Middleton as well.
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security
Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater
The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement
Kate Middleton revealed in her and Prince William's engagement interview why she and her mother, Carole, felt 'quite awkward' after the proposal: 'I didn't know if my mother knew.'
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Find out how the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and other royals disproved a claim Meghan Markle made during the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary.
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William
Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle
With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
Prince Harry has second book with cut Will, Charles secrets: ‘I don’t think they would ever forgive me’
Prince Harry has more tea to spill. In a new interview with The Telegraph published Friday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he has enough content to write even more books about his experience growing up as a royal, as he cut out nearly half his content from the first draft. “The first draft was different,” he told The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.” Harry also revealed that a lot of content was cut out...
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Finally 'Ready to Respond' to Prince Harry Once His Memoir is Published
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The launch of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is just around the corner (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact) and the royal family is reportedly gearing up for the next round of headlines. While they remained mum about Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, they might not be so silent about his book. While King Charles III and the rest of the senior royals aren’t “terrified” by what the Duke of Sussex has to say, Harry will likely “throw in a few...
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Queen Elizabeth Thought Kate Middleton Was a ‘Safe Pair of Hands’ for the Royal Family, Expert Says
According to royal experts, Queen Elizabeth II trusted that Kate Middleton was a "safe pair of hands" to help guide the royal family through tumultuous times.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby
Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
Prince Harry says he's worried one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children will end up like him
In a new interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry says Prince William told him that his and Kate Middleton's children weren't his responsibility.
