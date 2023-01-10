The anguished mother of a California tot who was swept away in raging floodwaters Monday wishes good Samaritans had saved her boy instead of her, according to a report. The special education teacher was driving her son, Kyle Doan, 5, to kindergarten in an SUV near Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County when relentless rains eventually lifted their vehicle off the road and began to carry it away. The vehicle then hit a tree and began filling with water. The panicked mother managed to exit the car with Kyle but was unable to hold on to him as he was stripped...

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO