roselawgroupreporter.com
Casa Grande Domes finally demolished
CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
Arizona Silver Belt
Gila County awards landfill expansion contract
Near the end of the Gila County Board of Supervisors’ January 3 meeting, District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen reflected on the new year. “I look at it as new beginnings, new opportunities,” he said, adding that he was excited to begin 2023. In their first session of...
azbex.com
El Dorado Buys 4,150 Acres in Florence
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has bought two parcels in Florence totaling 4,150 acres for a total of $82.7M. The company intends to develop a master-planned community with 12,000 homes and industrial, commercial and retail components. EDH bought the property from Southwest Value Partners and GTIS. Nate Nathan, David Mullard and...
kjzz.org
The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down
A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
East Valley Tribune
QC couple arrested in connection with killing
Mesa police have arrested a Queen Creek husband and wife in connection with a homicide that occurred a few days after Christmas. Heath Daniel, 33, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and Vanessa Daniel, 37, on two felonies of hampering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 28 slaying of Jose Olvera Ramirez, 31, near W. 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
