Globe, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Casa Grande Domes finally demolished

CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Silver Belt

Gila County awards landfill expansion contract

Near the end of the Gila County Board of Supervisors’ January 3 meeting, District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen reflected on the new year. “I look at it as new beginnings, new opportunities,” he said, adding that he was excited to begin 2023. In their first session of...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
azbex.com

El Dorado Buys 4,150 Acres in Florence

El Dorado Holdings Inc. has bought two parcels in Florence totaling 4,150 acres for a total of $82.7M. The company intends to develop a master-planned community with 12,000 homes and industrial, commercial and retail components. EDH bought the property from Southwest Value Partners and GTIS. Nate Nathan, David Mullard and...
FLORENCE, AZ
kjzz.org

The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down

A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigate woman’s death near Pinal County school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman died on the street outside of San Manuel High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. to McNab Parkway after a man reported that the female passenger in his car jumped out.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Silver Belt

Dec. 31-Jan. 9 Arrest Reports

Editor’s Note: The names published in the Arrest Reports are public record and include those people who have been cited, arrested and booked. This is not an indication of guilt, as all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Gila County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson, Cass J., 22, Miami...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Valley vet transforms feral dog into sweet pup with some love and care

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley veterinarian has transformed a dog lovingly named “Hot Mess” into a sweet pup who’s now looking for her fur-ever family. Dr. Carr’s Pet Repair took in Hot Mess as a patient from Valley Dogs Rescue in Gilbert. The roughly 3-year-old mixed breed dog was covered in almost 3 pounds of matted hair that made it extremely hard to walk or see at all. Dr. Carr and his three technicians spent more than an hour cutting away the matted hair.
GILBERT, AZ
Kristen Walters

Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this month

A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new store location in Arizona this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Arizona store location in Queen Creek, according to local reports and information listed on the company's website.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC couple arrested in connection with killing

Mesa police have arrested a Queen Creek husband and wife in connection with a homicide that occurred a few days after Christmas. Heath Daniel, 33, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and Vanessa Daniel, 37, on two felonies of hampering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 28 slaying of Jose Olvera Ramirez, 31, near W. 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
MESA, AZ

