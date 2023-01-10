Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBC Bay Area
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Yardbarker
Nick Bosa shares 49ers’ key to beating Seahawks in playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to accomplish the extremely difficult task of beating the same opponent three times in a season, and star pass-rusher Nick Bosa says there is one big key to victory for his team. Bosa told reporters on Tuesday that the 49ers’ goal heading into their...
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
4 bold predictions for Seahawks in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 loss vs. 49ers
This Saturday’s opening game of Wild Card Weekend will take place in San Francisco between the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers. For the third time this season, head coach Pete Carroll is busy getting his squad ready to face a familiar tormentor. Carroll and his team are lucky to now have another opportunity to eventually prevail after losing both regular-season games to the Niners. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Seahawks as they face the 49ers.
247Sports
Keys For Seahawks To Win Against 49ers
Charles Davis joins Paul Burmeister to break down the keys for the Seahawks to win against the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.
Yardbarker
The Seattle Seahawks Are Overmatched Against the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks face off in Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are riding a hot steak and seem unbeatable, while the Seahawks managed to squeak in. The 49ers seem to have too many weapons for Seattle to even stay remotely on pace.
Yardbarker
Top 49ers Players vs Seahawks to Watch in Wild Card Game
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round. The two teams have played each other twice already, but now is when it matters the most. There are a lot of 49ers players vs Seahawks to pay attention to, especially in a game expected to be played in heavy rain. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle this year, but that is no longer relevant. Here are three 49ers players vs Seahawks to watch for.
Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 4 players questionable vs. 49ers
The Seahawks have listed four players as questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers: Phil Haynes, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford and Shelby Harris. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Dallas and Harris should both be good to play. The team will also be getting safety Ryan Neal back after he missed last week’s game with a knee injury.
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Contract Talks: 'Business First'
When the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime at Lumen Field on Sunday night, they didn't know what would happen next. Seattle's playoff hopes hung in the arms of the Detroit Lions, who got the job done and defeated the Green Bay Packers to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, where they'll visit the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card.
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has died
Former Alabama Crimson Tide and Denver Broncos running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead at the age of 42. This past Monday, former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead at the age of 42, according to Rick Karle of WVTM. Galloway was an eighth-grade English teacher at a St. Louis, Miss. middle school. The school’s principal called for a welfare check at his apartment after he didn’t show up for work. Police checked the apartment, and they found that Galloway had passed away.
FOX Sports
Explosive playmaker Tyler Lockett a steadying influence for young Seahawks
Tyler Lockett knows the Seattle Seahawks are not supposed to be here. But despite what NFL observers and prognosticators predicted at the start of the regular season, Lockett also knows that his underdog team has a shot to upset the mighty San Francisco 49ers in their NFC wild-card contest on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX).
Pete Carroll is either playing mind games or is scared of the 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had some eye-opening comments about the team’s playoff opponents, the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks did their part last week, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to keep their playoff hopes alive. All they needed was for the Green Bay Packers to lose on Sunday Night Football.
NBC Sports
Greenlaw, Banks cleared to return from injury vs. Seahawks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ injury list heading into the first round of the playoffs is about as short as it has been all season. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks have been fully cleared to return to action for the 49ers, when the club opens the postseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.
FanSided
