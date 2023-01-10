Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER DECA RECEIVES SPONSORSHIP FROM CFM INSURANCE INCORPORATED
The Saline County Career Center (SCCC) DECA chapter received a generous sponsorship from CFM Insurance, Inc. of Concordia recently. The donation of $2,000 will help support and sustain the chapter funding this year. DECA members are preparing for competition this year involving all aspects of marketing and the business environment. District competition will be held at UMKC on February 1, 2023, with state competition being held from March 12 through March 14 in Kansas City, near Crown Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
kmmo.com
JIMMY LEE HOWARD
Jimmy Lee Howard, 65, of New Franklin passed away January 11, 2023, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Jimmy was born in Columbia on February 23, 1957, the son of Jack Marden Howard and Edith Lucille Douglas Howard. He graduated from New Franklin High School with the class of 1976. He was employed at Nordyne in Boonville for 21 years. Jimmy was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, collecting guns – especially deer rifles and 22’s. On of his favorite activities was enjoying a glass of sweet tea under his big tree. Jimmy was his own person and loved his family.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
kjluradio.com
Possible threat against California School District being investigated, extra officers on hand
Extra officers will be on hand after a possible threat is made against schools in the California School District. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that it had received information from the public about a possible threat against the school. The Office says an individual has been identified and contacted, and the incident is under investigation, and there is no credible threat at this time. As a precaution, though, extra deputies and officers from the California Police Department will be at the school to ensure everyone’s safety.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES DONATION FROM CAPTAIN DAVID DORN FOUNDATION
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department accepted a donation of equipment from the Captain David Dorn Foundation. Chief Deputy Daniel Kirchhoff accepted the donations on behalf of the department. Every deputy was supplied with a gear bag, which included a streamlight flashlight, hearing and eye protection, and a trauma kit and tourniquet.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES REQUEST TO PURCHASE THE CITY OF SMITHTON’S SYSTEMS
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by the Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) which grants MAWC a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to provide water and sewer service in Pettis County, in and around the City of Smithton. To provide water and sewer service to the...
kmmo.com
DEVELOP SALINE COUNTY ADVISORY BOARD DISCUSSES UPDATES TO MARSHALL JUNCTION PROJECT
The Develop Saline County Advisory Board discussed several updates to the projects at the Marshall Junction, which includes the sewer projects for the future visitors center. The board said a total of $6.56 million has already been invested in the junction for the upcoming projects. The Saline County Commission previously...
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA TO OBSERVE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Weekly trash pickup for the week of January 16 will follow the normal collection schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on Monday, January 16.
kmmo.com
SANDI JEAN PETITT
Sandi Jean Petitt, 65, of Marshall, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at The Living Center in Marshall. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel with William W. Harlow officiating. Memorials are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MUNICIPAL UTILITIES BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS ELECT NEW OFFICERS
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works elected new officers for 2023 during its meeting on Thursday, January 12. The board elected a president, vice president, and secretary for the new year. The board decided to follow the rotation that has been established over the past several years. Steve...
kwos.com
Charles Erickson to be released from a Missouri prison today
A former Columbia resident who pleaded guilty to the 2001 killing of former “Columbia Daily Tribune” sports editor Kent Heitholt but later recanted his testimony will be released from prison on Monday. 38-year-old Charles Erickson has been incarcerated for more than 17 years and was also given credit...
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
Hundreds of Blue Springs homes to be impacted by planned water outage
Blue Springs warns it needs to turn off water to 250 homes along SW 22nd Street to replace water main on Jan. 11-12, 2023.
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 45-year-old Nathaniel L. Vanderlinden of Sedalia, was on Missouri 127, north of Hinken Road (south of Green Ridge) around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Kawasaki came to rest in a ditch.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Comments / 0