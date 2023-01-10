Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
The Ringer
The 2023 Golden Globes: Hollywood’s Messiest Night Returns
The 80th annual Golden Globes returned to the airwaves and carved a path for the next two months of this awards season. Sean and Amanda break down a big night for The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Angela Bassett, and Austin Butler’s Elvis voice. Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda...
The Ringer
‘The Circle’ Season 5, Episodes 9-12. Plus Jennifer A.K.A. Brett and Xanthi!
Jomi and Zack recap the whirlwind of subterfuge and drama in the final batch of episodes before the Season 5 finale of The Circle (0:30). Then, they interview the unquestionable stars of the last stretch of the season, Brett and Xanthi, who together make up Jennifer (44:35). Hosts: Jomi Adeniran...
The Ringer
What You Need to Know Before Beginning HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
When you’re lost in the darkness, look for this pod. Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin answer 10 questions about what you need to know before watching HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us (02:02). In their mostly spoiler-free conversation, they discuss what makes this video game so special and significant that it’s being adapted, if you need to play the game before watching the show, the perfect casting of Joel and Ellie, as well as why a TV show is a better adaptation choice for the game over a movie. Then they answer the biggest question of all: Will this end the curse of bad video game adaptations?
The Ringer
Around the World With Netflix’s Head of TV
Matt is joined by Rachel Syme to talk about her latest New Yorker profile on Bela Bejaria, the global head of television at Netflix. Rachel talks about her months spent with Bela traveling to Netflix offices all over the world. She talks about Netflix’s evolved identity as a tastemaker, how quantity seems to be prioritized over quality, their strategy to globalize content, and more.
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 14 With Jordan
Jordan returns to the podcast as Johnny’s first three-peat guest in an exclusive interview about all the drama with Nurys, Fessy, and Tori this season. They go beat-by-beat through his entire thought process entering the show and his iconic speech voting Fessy into elimination, in which he referred to Tori as a terrorist. Then, they recap Episode 14 and do a play-by-play of Jordan and Horacio’s incredible “Balls In” matchup and the myriad twists at the end of the episode.
The Ringer
‘M3GAN,’ and How to Market a Movie to Young People
Matt is joined by Michael Moses, the chief marketing officer at Universal Pictures, to discuss the studio’s latest hit, the horror film M3GAN, and why it brought so many young people to the theater. Matt and Michael discuss how the viral marketing campaign led to nearly half of the movie’s audience coming from people under 25 years old, why Universal’s batting average is so high with horror films, and how marketing can completely change the success of a film.
The Ringer
The 2023 Golden Globes, the New ‘Ant-Man’ Trailer, and an Inside Look at Netflix
Chris and Andy talk about this year’s awkward Golden Globes and whether or not they were a success (1:00). Then, they talk about the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (35:00) and a New Yorker profile of Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, that offers insight into the streaming service’s current strategy (51:38).
