Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, six days after they designated the starting pitcher for assignment. The Dodgers couldn't find a trade partner by Thursday's 2 p.m. ET deadline, prompting Bauer to be placed on the release waivers that ultimately make him a free agent. The Dodgers owe Bauer his remaining salary of $22.5 million in 2023 but will save $720,000, the major league minimum, if another team decides to sign him.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO