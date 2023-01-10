ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration approves federal disaster declaration amendment for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The Biden-Harris Administration approved an amendment to California’s federal disaster declaration to include Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties due to rain and flood damage from the current storm.

This approval followed a request sent by Congressmen Salud Carbajal and Jimmy Panetta to urge the administration update the disaster declaration issued earlier in the week for the state's damage.

Officials said the original declaration covered 17 counties in California, including Ventura. The amendment approved last night added the two Central Coast counties as well as 12 others.

“I am grateful to President Biden, FEMA, state officials, and our local leaders and emergency managers for working quickly to ensure Central Coast first responders can get the resources they need to respond to the damage brought by this week’s storms,” said Rep. Carbajal . “I will continue to utilize every resource at my office’s disposal to help support those who have been working day and night to save lives and protect our communities as we survey the damage and brace for the rain and flooding still to come.

“I urge all Central Coast residents to continue to heed the warnings of our first responders and emergency response teams. The danger has not yet passed, hazards remain, and vigilance is critical to keeping you and your family safe.”

