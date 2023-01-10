ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality

By Rohan Shanker, MBA Student, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba, Chueh-Ching (Janet) Chen, MBA Student, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba, Robert Parsons, Sessional Instructor, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJGMk_0k9oep0m00
An electric bus charging on the side of a street in Montréal. Funding public transit is a good way to reduce greenhouse emissions while ensuring economic equality in moving to clean transportation. (Shutterstock)

Electric vehicles have the potential to address climate change by producing significantly less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other air pollutants than conventional gasoline-powered vehicles.

To promote their use, the Canadian government incentivized the purchase of electric vehicles in 2019 , making it easier for Canadians to buy zero-emission vehicles.

Yet, high prices continue to be a major barrier. Electric vehicles of all types, even after a decade of being on the market, remain too expensive for most Canadians — even after government incentives.

Prices for electric vehicles are increasing despite declining battery costs. The Tesla Model 3 is a classic example. Announced as an affordable car for the everyday person, it’s starting price exceeds $60,000 .

So, while high-income consumers can purchase expensive electric vehicles and acquire virtue-signalling advantages for saving the planet, lower-income consumers are stuck with conventional vehicles that pollute more — if they can afford them at all.

Electric vehicles are unaffordable

The average electric vehicle buyer in the United States is a middle-aged man with an income exceeding $100,000. This suggests that electric vehicle incentives , totalling about $2.2 billion in Canada, primarily go to the top 16 per cent income bracket — an already privileged group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pgYn_0k9oep0m00
A Tesla Model 3 sedan sits on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. in 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsi)

In order for lower-income people to benefit, electric vehicle prices need to decline . How can affordability be best addressed? MBA students at the University of Manitoba’s I.H. Asper School of Business recently considered this question and reached an unexpected conclusion.

Rather than promoting individual electric vehicles for lower-income consumers, the answer appears to lie with having better public transit instead. We carried out a series of cost-benefit analysis calculations to arrive at this conclusion.

Electric vehicle incentives

Based on statistical trends from Employment and Social Development Canada reports from 2016 and 2021 , we calculated that lower-income consumers make up about 10 percent of the population — about 3.8 million Canadians, or 1.5 million households.

The first option for addressing electric vehicle affordability requires the federal government to provide enhanced incentives to low-income electric vehicle consumers. Such incentives would need to bridge the total cost of ownership gap — the purchase cost of the vehicle, plus operating and fuel costs — between modest new electric cars and modest new conventional cars.

The funds to balance the total cost of ownership would be provided by government, hence the economic program cost, with two main benefits: GHG reductions and air quality improvement.

By switching from gasoline to electric, GHG reductions average about 4.2 tonnes per vehicle annually across the country. We used the federal government’s social cost of carbon , which reflects future damage costs from releases today. It’s important to note that the social cost of carbon is different than current federal fuel charges, which merely provide a price-signal to consumers . We calculate that these reductions would result in a benefit of about $210 annually per vehicle.

The reduction of other air pollutants would also improve air quality. This would have positive benefits on human health .

We estimate this option would cost the government about $30 billion. After including benefits, the overall net cost would be about $20 billion. While this approach could overcome excessive electric vehicle prices, it would be a costly policy, especially considering there are other, more affordable options available.

Pay as you save programs

The second option is similar to an idea already available for home energy efficiency improvements , except applied to electric vehicles. This involves interest-free, pay-as-you-save loans from the federal government for lower-income households. Such a program was proposed in Manitoba in 2017 .

Loans would cover the entire cost of modest electric vehicles over lifetime, but require consumers to make principal payments and pay for operating costs. Our calculations for this option, however, show an even higher overall net cost of about $35 billion, hence a poor policy choice.

The benefits would be the same, but no actual net annual savings would be achieved because of high electric vehicle prices. Lower-income consumers would be left paying more than they can afford.

Funding new public transport

The last two options involve fully funding additional new transit buses to meet the transportation needs of lower-income households. We estimate that about 30,000 buses are needed nationally. This would triple the number across the country, although in-depth investigation is needed to clarify requirements.

Funding new transit buses wouldn’t just provide GHG reductions and air quality improvements, but also relieve traffic congestion. It would provide economic savings to households too, because people would not have to pay for cars or gasoline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmkss_0k9oep0m00
A second-generation New Flyer electric transit bus in Winnipeg in February 2017. (Robert Parsons) , Author provided

There are two options for the type of buses the government could fund. The first option involves funding 30,000 new diesel buses across Canada. Based on earlier research , we estimate this option would cost about $20 billion. This would result in an overall net benefit of about $30 billion and would include significant GHG reductions because less cars would be driven.

Alternatively, the government could fund 30,000 additional electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, instead of diesel buses. We calculate this would cost the government about $38 billion with a smaller positive overall net benefit of about $17 billion. Emission reductions would be larger than that for diesel buses, yet our calculations show relatively consistent GHG reduction costs.

A transitional approach would be feasible — the government could start by adding some additional diesel buses now and working to add more zero-emission buses gradually. Net emission reductions and positive economic benefits are achieved across this spectrum.

How do we move forward?

No matter which approach is chosen, the way forward will come with many difficult challenges — often unexpected. One interesting example is Winnipeg Transit, which discovered they are initially limited to only 100 zero-emission buses due to electrical capacity constraints , beyond which implementation becomes much trickier.

We also know public transit was hit especially hard by COVID-19 and is still suffering badly today . Growing public safety concerns are also a severe issue .

Public transit needs more governmental assistance to fully recover from the pandemic, but little further direct operational aid has appeared from the federal government.

Our results, while preliminary, suggest that public transit is a good way to simultaneously reduce GHG emissions while ensuring economic equality as we move toward clean transportation. Public transit warrants much more attention to help Canada’s transportation industry fully recover.

Robert Parsons was part of a team, as co-applicant, receiving funding in 2021 from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) for a Knowledge Synthesis Grant (KSG) – Mobility and Public Transit (2021-2022), entitled, “Public Transit and Active Transportation: Activity, Structural and Energy Efficiency Effects on Mobility and the Environment.”

Chueh-Ching (Janet) Chen is a member of IIBA (International Institue of Business Analysis)

Rohan Shanker is a Canadian Marketing Association and Canadian Public Relations Society member.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Adjusting the intensity of farming can help address climate change

We have little chance of tackling climate change and reducing biodiversity loss without a redesign of the world’s largest industry: agriculture and food. While shifting to more plant-based diets and reducing food waste will be critical steps, what occurs at the farm level will matter more. There, it will be the choices made around technology and intensity that will matter. Agricultural intensity With crops grown in farm fields, more intensive management means a reduction in the diversity of crops grown, combined with increased application of nutrients and use of mechanical soil tillage on the farm. In eastern Canada, cropping has intensified by becoming...
Tree Hugger

US Agencies Release Blueprint for Decarbonizing Transportation and It's Amazing

Four U.S. agencies joined forces to release an important document that will change the way we talk about transportation: the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization. The agencies—Departments of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and the Environmental Protection Agency—call it a "landmark interagency framework of strategies and actions to remove all emissions from the transportation sector by 2050."
Phys.org

Significant reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions still possible

About a quarter of the world's electricity currently comes from power plants fired by natural gas. These contribute significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions (amounting to 10% of energy-related emissions according to the most recent figures from 2017) and climate change. By gathering data from 108 countries around the world...
TheConversationCanada

Can sending fewer emails or emptying your inbox really help fight climate change?

The massive carbon footprint left behind by emails has been widely discussed by the media, but most of the time these discussions are exaggerated. According to Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the French minister of energy transition, reducing the number of emails that are sent and deleting them would reduce the individual carbon footprint. News stories have voiced these ideas as well. In a recently published paper, we found that some iconic digital activities, such as sending email, contribute marginally to the annual carbon footprint of information and communication technology users. As researchers working on the environmental impacts of our actions, we believe it...
Top Speed

Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?

As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
The Independent

Are fossil fuels losing their grip on US? ‘Carbon intensity’ of economy lags as renewables grow

There are signs that fossil fuel use is waning in the US as carbon emissions dropped behind the rate of economic growth in 2022. The country’s carbon footprint still increased by 1.3 per cent - but far less steeply than it did in 2021, and well below pre-pandemic levels.The carbon intensity of the US economy also declined in 2022 thanks to major shifts in the electric power sector which accounts for 28 per cent of overall emissions. However, the economy had a sluggish year due to high inflation, disrupted global supply chains, and fallout from the war in Ukraine....
Max Cavill

The Impact Of Transportation On Climate Change: Examining The Role of Cars

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it's worth looking at how transportation contributes to this dilemma. In this article, we'll investigate the role of cars as we break down their contribution to global warming and explore ways to reduce their environmental impact. So, buckle up and let's go on a journey towards a greener future!
Salon

Hydrogen made a surprising comeback in 2022 — but it's still not the green fuel of the future

One of the surprising climate stories of 2022 was the rapid emergence of hydrogen as an immediate, not just potential, decarbonization technology. Major and unprecedented investments, both from government and the private sector, were initiated this year in Europe, the U.S., China and Japan. But while hydrogen technology is growing in popularity, questions remain: Can it be one of the biggest breakthroughs for climate mitigation, or is it largely a distraction?
TheConversationCanada

Here's how your cup of coffee contributes to climate change

Global coffee consumption has been increasing steadily for almost 30 years. With a daily average consumption of 2.7 cups of coffee per person, coffee is now Canada’s most popular drink. It is estimated that around two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide. This demand has led to considerable diversification in the ways of preparing coffee as well, including the creation of coffee capsules. The popularity of these capsules has divided the public opinion because this method of preparation, which uses single-use individual packaging, is harmful to the environment. As researchers working on assessing the environmental impacts of products and services,...
Robbie Newport

New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile

In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
aiexpress.io

A solar-powered system turns plastic and greenhouse gases into a sustainable energy

Photo voltaic-driven conversion of CO2 and plastics into value-added merchandise gives a possible sustainable route in direction of a round financial system, however their simultaneous conversion in an built-in course of is difficult. Scientists have developed a system that may rework plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels and different worthwhile merchandise — utilizing simply the vitality from the Solar.
Reuters

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose 1.3% in 2022 - Rhodium

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly from the previous year in 2022 by 1.3%, keeping the U.S. just 15.5% below 2005 levels and off track to meet its global pledge to slash emissions 50-52% by 2030, according to estimates published on Tuesday by research group Rhodium.
maritime-executive.com

Biden Administration Releases Maritime Decarbonization Strategy

The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy