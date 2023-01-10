Accused owner of dog that killed Baton Rouge girl could make bail, lawyer says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Erick Lopez, the accused owner of a Pitbull terrier that killed a seven-year-old girl on Jan. 6, had a bond of $7,500 set Monday.

Lopez, 20, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide. In court, he was ordered to have no contact with Sadie Davila’s family.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office ruled Davila’s death as an accident and medical staff determined that Davila sustained multiple bites to her face and significant damage to her skull.

Lopez cannot have another dog and won’t be returning to his residence. He could make his bail Monday night, according to Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta.

His lawyer says Lopez might not have been home during the attack. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says Lopez admitted that his dog was unrestrained and would roam the property where Davila was attacked, according to official arrest documents.

As of Monday afternoon, Lopez is in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

He will be on a curfew and will be supervised, which is also in the stipulations of his release.