I use to get my nails done monthly. It did a horrible toll on my real nails. They was weak and hurt when they took off the nails. I stopped getting em done and started treatment for them which took 3 months to get em back normal and healthy. Never gone back. Do not recommend at all
I feel like for occasions there fine but all the time like your life depends on it no. I had my friend tell me how she’s always getting her nails and she seen mine and I don’t have my nails painted and there kind of long and there clean and she was like ewww look at your nails I said my nails are perfectly fine if I want them done I can just go get them shaped and painted. A few days later she goes to get her nails done again and they were going to remove them for another full set they said her nails were severely damaged and eventually she was going to have to remove them for a few months and I’m like see I don’t have to worry about that after that she didn’t ever talk about my nails again
