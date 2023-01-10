ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriers ruined my ability to switch between phones, not Apple

By Andrew Myrick
 2 days ago

In all of my years of using smartphones, I’ve had a tendency to regularly move my SIM card between whichever iPhone or Android phones I owned at the time. Sometimes, I prefer using the iPhone for its simplicity and incredible battery life. Other times, I want to be able to have my Galaxy Z Fold 4 with its foldable screen just because I like having a bigger canvas to play games or even get some work done when I’m away from home.

When Apple announced that the iPhone 14 lineup was going to completely ditch the physical SIM card, opting for eSIM-only, I didn’t really think too much of it. I would just convert my primary SIM to eSIM for my iPhone 14 Pro Max and continue using my Galaxy Z Fold 4 as a secondary device.

However, one of the problems that I’ve grown tired of trying to solve is iMessage. As has been well-documented, you still can’t use iMessage on Android , without the help of third-party apps such as AirMessage or BlueBubbles. There’s even another potential alternative that could be on the horizon , but we’ll save that for another day.

Before you grab the pitchforks, I’m not going to go into how I feel about Google’s nonstop attempts to get Apple to adopt RCS. That’s not the point of this piece, instead, it’s about how it’s actually impossible to easily switch between the best Android phones and an iPhone if you only have an eSIM.

The actual process of switching is annoying, at best

(Image credit: Android Central)

Late last year, I wanted to see just how annoying the process would be if I wanted to move my primary eSIM over to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. On paper, it shouldn’t be much of a problem, as both phones support eSIM, as does my wireless carrier (Verizon).

What ensued, was an absolute shitshow.

Instead of being able to log into my Verizon Account Manager page and simply enter the eSIM numbers, I was met with a roadblock. I went through the traditional steps of switching between devices, culminating in a page that says “ To complete eSIM activation do the following steps. ” The first step is easy enough, as both devices need to have an active Wi-Fi or cellular connection. But the second step is where the frustration comes in.

In order to “have the eSIM provisioned on the account,” I need to call Verizon’s customer service line. This means that you need to call the number, wait for all of the robotic prompts so that you can try and skip all of them, and then keep trying to get through to an actual person. And if you’re lucky, you’ll get a representative that knows what you are trying to do, and can process the request right then and there.

Oh, and I almost forgot. Make sure you are calling from another phone entirely. If you try to call from the phone that’s already activated on your account, you’ll end up getting cut off at some point as the proverbial “flip” is switched.

But you might also find yourself getting bounced around until someone on the other end can actually provision the eSIM on the new device. Of course, this could be quickly remedied simply by going to your local Verizon or Best Buy, but there’s no guarantee that they will do this without charging you some type of fee. And no, I’m not going to pay an activation fee or whatever just to switch over to a different phone.

Try going 24 hours without your phone number

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

When I began writing this piece, I went through the steps on Verizon's website, just to make sure that something hadn't changed since the last time I tried. However, it seems that I went too far in the process, as I left the house only to find that my iPhone's network connection was gone.

Thankfully, I'm in a position to have a secondary line so that I wasn't completely cut off from the world while out and running my errands. But not everyone else is so fortunate, and I ended up going about 24 hours without having access to my primary phone number.

You might be thinking, "couldn't you have just called customer service?" The answer is no, because Verizon's customer service line for consumers is only available until 7 PM ET, and I didn't discover my misfortune until after the line was already closed.

Going 24 hours without your phone isn't acceptable in 2023.

Fast forward to the next morning, I made the call to Verizon's customer service line, had to yell "operator" at the robot, and then finally was connected. But the fun doesn't stop there, as the first level of customer service had me go through a bunch of steps which included resetting Network Settings, and restarting my iPhone a bunch of times, only to still have the little "SOS" indicator in the status bar.

It wasn't until I reached level two tech support that the problem was solved. After being told to turn off my Wi-Fi by the first customer service representative, the second rep told me to connect to my Wi-Fi, and restart it. Upon restart, voila! The prompt appeared to finish the eSIM setup process.

Not having your phone number for 24 hours isn't an ideal scenario, and thankfully, I didn't miss any important or emergency phone calls or messages. But the fact that the consumer has absolutely ZERO control over being able to switch between devices is absolutely asinine and absurd.

It doesn't need to be this way

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

So after waiting on the phone, getting through the robotic prompts, and getting bounced around for a while, you could end up looking at an hour of wasted time. And what really makes my brain spin is that you don’t have to do any of this if you’re upgrading or simply moving between Android devices. As Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand so eloquently pointed out, managing Android devices on Google Fi is a breeze.

“I can switch between physical and eSIM, switch phones, even add a user to my account instantly and from my phone using Fi. But not if any of them are the iPhone.”

That’s where my confusion about this entire process comes in. One could make the argument that carriers are just as user-hostile as ISPs, again, here in the States. And this is about as user-hostile as it gets.

I just want to be able to switch between phones without needing to jump through a bunch of hoops. Part of the problem is definitely with Apple making the decision, to begin with. But the blame should also be placed on the shoulders of carriers. We don’t have many options or alternatives, so we’re just left at the mercy of these enormous corporations to do whatever they want.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The best foldable phone

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 has pretty much everything you could want on from a smartphone, and then some. It unfolds to provide a tablet-like experience, and battery life is much-improved over its predecessor.

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
CBS News

Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
makeuseof.com

Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
makeuseof.com

You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Gizmodo

Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Available in the U.S.

Six months after Nothing originally debuted the Phone (1), it is now available for U.S. users. The Nothing Phone (1) costs $300 and can be purchased directly through the manufacturer’s website. But caveat emptor, buying this device means actively entering a beta program. Nothing is selling the black version...
Android Headlines

Android 14: Everything you need to know

It’s now 2023, which means that Android 14 is just around the corner. It’s hard to believe that we are already preparing to get Android 14 from Google, for the Pixel and other Android smartphones. In this article, we’re going to round up everything you need to know about Android 14. Like when it’ll be released, what it’ll be called, what features might be included and more.
brytfmonline.com

Samsung confirms Unpacked on February 1 to introduce the new Galaxy S family of phones

Samsung has set a new date for its Unpacked event on February 1, which will be held in San Francisco, US. The manufacturer’s invitation indicates that The new Galaxy S series smartphones, everything indicates that they will be S23 models, maintaining the usual numbering, as well as possible Galaxy Book laptops. “We are raising the bar and setting new standards for what is epic,” the statement read.
Madison Cates

Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
CNET

T-Mobile Rumored to Be Buying Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier owned in part by actor Ryan Reynolds, could soon be sold. According to Bloomberg, the company is "in talks" to be purchased by T-Mobile. The budget provider has made a name for itself in recent years with ads featuring Reynolds pitching Mint as a more affordable option to larger telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. A division of Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile has long been rumored to be up for sale.
ZDNet

Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
