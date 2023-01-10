Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Boeing orders rise to 4-year high but still trail Airbus
Boeing took more than 200 net orders for passenger airplanes in December to complete its best year since 2018, but it failed again to catch up with European manufacturer Airbus in orders and aircraft deliveries. Airbus reported Tuesday that it took orders for 820 planes in all of 2022, after...
Wall Street Journal: Bring the Old Boeing Back
Boeing investors are focused on the company making money again after a tough few years but they should be asking instead when Boeing will have a new airplane design and start making airplanes again, writes Jon Sindreu for The Wall Street Journal. Its last 747 was rolled out earlier in...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Nvidia, Lululemon and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the real estate marketplace company gained 8% after Bank of America double upgraded the stock to buy and said they could rise 20% from Friday's close, citing its improved growth outlook despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. – Shares...
msn.com
Tesla, Apple, Nuwellis, Revance, Lululemon: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite being the only one to end the session on a positive note, led by gains in technology shares. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended in the red. Investors and traders are watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday followed by the release of the consumer price inflation data on Thursday. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing investors’ eyeballs:
msn.com
Oil rises over 1% on China demand hopes, U.S. inflation in focus
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose more than 1% on Thursday supported by optimism over China's demand outlook and hopes that upcoming inflation data from the United States will point to a slower increase in interest rates. Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict COVID-19 curbs,...
Tesla Stock Tanks As JPMorgan Sees Margin Pressures Following Q4 Deliveries
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per...
Inflation in Germany reaches highest point in over seven decades
Inflation in Germany reached the highest point in over seven decades, according to the data released by the country's Federal Statistical Office.
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
freightwaves.com
FedEx Freight adds returns to home delivery portfolio
FedEx Freight, FedEx Corp.’s less-than-truckload unit, said Friday that it has added returns to the services offered by its FedEx Freight Direct business, which handles residential and commercial deliveries of big and bulky items ordered online. The returns service will be available for pickups that don’t require appointments, or...
Stocks Slip Lower, Inflation Data On Deck, Disney, TSMC, KB Home - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slip ahead of key inflation data; core prices in focus as December CPI may show headline decline; Disney shares jump as Nelson Peltz pushes for board seat; TSMC higher on record Q4 profits, muted chip sector forecast and KB Home shares slide after Q4 profit miss, uncertain 2023 outlook.
MySanAntonio
New Airline Software Might Mean the End of Mistake Fares
As a colleague once said, “Mistake fares are the flights equivalent of Best Buy listing a TV for 20 bucks by accident.” Unfortunately, a new software is making them increasingly harder to find all the time. But first thing’s first: what the hell is mistake fare?. According...
Before the Bell: Mega-Caps Rule, Tesla Gets Good News, and CPI
All eyes Thursday morning were focused on the CPI report due out before markets open for regular trading.
CNBC
Dollar, euro rangebound ahead of U.S. inflation report
The dollar was little changed on Wednesday versus the euro and other major currencies as traders held off from making big moves ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which may offer a clearer picture of where interest rates are headed. The euro hovered near a seven-month high against the...
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) - Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023.
TSMC Stock Higher On Record Profits, But Muted Outlook May Cloud Apple Earnings
“Moving into first quarter 2023, as overall macroeconomic conditions remain weak, we expect our business to be further impacted by continued end market demand softness,' said CFO Wendell Huang.
MySanAntonio
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
“I couldn’t wait to get my first motorbike, and in those days the world was worried about running out of oil, so I thought, If I ever get my license, I’m going to have to make my own fuel, by distilling ethanol,” recalls Paddy Lowe. “Jumping to now, it’s a different problem, but if I think back through my 40-plus years in motoring I’ve always had this sense of consuming something finite, that here’s this fuel that’s taken millions of years to make and I’m burning it up.”
Benzinga
Spot On: CPI Report, Eagerly Awaited, Meets Expectations For Easing Prices But Unlikely to Move Market Much
(Thursday Market Open) Today’s December Consumer Price Index (CPI) report was pretty much right down the middle—which means it may not change the Federal Reserve’s thinking about rates. Headline CPI fell 0.1% in December from November, while core CPI, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.3%....
brytfmonline.com
Europe is closing in shades of red. Oil Rise – Markets in a Minute
Three-, six- and 12-month Euribor prices are rising to 14-year highs. Today’s three, six and 12-month Euribor prices have risen to new highs since January 2009 in two shorter periods since December 2008 in the long run. The six-month Euribor, which is the most used in Portugal for housing...
Starbucks, NVIDIA And These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite settled higher on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
theblock.co
Bitcoin above $18,000 as US inflation slows in December
Bitcoin was trading at $18,291 following the data release, having briefly dipped on the news. U.S. inflation fell month-on-month by 0.1%, in line with estimates. Inflation hit 6.5% year-on-year in December as expected. Inflation in the U.S. increased by 6.5% year-on-year in December and decreased by 0.1% month-on-month. Cryptocurrencies and...
