“Empowerment” has become a buzzword, but what does it really mean? While many definitions exist, it basically means feeling confident to make decisions that are consistent with your values. This feeling is at the heart of the CDC Foundation’s Empowered Health program. The program was designed to provide a pathway to empowerment by helping patients and health care professionals strengthen their relationships, improve their conversations, and make informed medical decisions together based on what’s most important to the patient.

13 HOURS AGO