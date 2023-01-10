Read full article on original website
Energy expert torches potential gas stove ban: A 'recipe for disaster'
Will the government's potential gas stove ban hurt lower income families and businesses? Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner Neil Chatterjee and Chef Andrew Gruel weigh in.
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $1.1B Mega Millions drawing
The Mega Millions lottery went without a jackpot winner for the 25th drawing in a row Tuesday after no tickets matched the six winning numbers. Sixteen tickets matched five numbers.
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
How Congress forces us to cause climate change
As we prepare our income tax filings for 2022, we know Congress will spend some of our money on things we don’t like. We can shrug off most of it. But we should draw the line when Congress uses our taxes to jeopardize national security, our personal safety and our children’s futures. That’s what it…
5 ways climate change made life more expensive in 2022
Inflation dominated news headlines and American psyches in 2022. Overall, consumer prices jumped an average 7.1 percent this year, with the cost of just about everything going up, from cars to coffee and gas to groceries. The trend triggered a bitter midterm election campaign, prompted a series of aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and fears about an impending recession.
Net zero review urges faster, clearer action on climate change
The Government has been urged to go “further and faster” on cutting carbon emissions with the publication of a review of the UK’s net zero plans.The review, carried out by Tory MP Chris Skidmore and published on Friday, described net zero as “the economic opportunity of the 21st century” and said the UK was “well placed” to take advantage of the opportunities presented by decarbonisation.But it also warned that the UK would have to move “quickly” and “decisively”, and opportunities were already being missed thanks to a lack of skills and “inconsistent policy commitment”.Setting out plans for a “pro-growth, pro-business...
Can sending fewer emails or emptying your inbox really help fight climate change?
The massive carbon footprint left behind by emails has been widely discussed by the media, but most of the time these discussions are exaggerated. According to Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the French minister of energy transition, reducing the number of emails that are sent and deleting them would reduce the individual carbon footprint. News stories have voiced these ideas as well. In a recently published paper, we found that some iconic digital activities, such as sending email, contribute marginally to the annual carbon footprint of information and communication technology users. As researchers working on the environmental impacts of our actions, we believe it...
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
Florida congresswoman urges Washington to 'evaluate' Ukraine spending: 'We're not auditing'
Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna discussed whether Kevin McCarthy's concessions could lead to a government shutdown and addressed Ukraine spending.
Mulvaney shreds new House-GOP rules: If you think this is ‘life-changing,’ you don’t ‘understand Washington’
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney warns there won't be a balanced budget or "dramatic" spending cuts after the Republican-led passage of new House rules.
World Economic Forum Says 'Cost-of-Living' Crisis Is Delaying Climate Action
"Even for the world's economic elite, the future is looking pretty bleak. The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released its annual Global Risks Report, which found that global leaders are more concerned about issues such as inflation and food security than climate change. Based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts and industry leaders, the report found that respondents identified climate change is the biggest challenge facing the globe in the longer-run, but that the cost of living is the more immediate concern for most countries. "Cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure...
FAA system outage: What airlines are doing for passengers
Major U.S. carriers including United, Delta and Southwest Airlines, have promised to help passengers rebook for free if they were impacted by the FAA's system-wide outage.
Amtrak train in South Carolina stalled for 20 hours, conductor tells riders who dial 911 they're not 'hostage'
An Amtrak train was stranded for at least 20 hours in rural South Carolina after the route from Washington, D.C., to Florida was detoured due to a freight train derailment.
Gizmodo
Manchin's Favorite Federal Offshore Fossil Fuel Lease Sale Flops
A massive federal offshore drilling lease sale in Alaska has, once again, proven wildly unpopular among fossil fuel companies. Despite at least one lawsuit and fierce opposition from environmental groups, almost a million federally owned acres of Alaska’s Cook Inlet were put up for auction for oil and gas drilling at the end of 2022. That lease sale, numbered 258 and previously canceled, was revived by Joe Manchin.
Are fossil fuels losing their grip on US? ‘Carbon intensity’ of economy lags as renewables grow
There are signs that fossil fuel use is waning in the US as carbon emissions dropped behind the rate of economic growth in 2022. The country’s carbon footprint still increased by 1.3 per cent - but far less steeply than it did in 2021, and well below pre-pandemic levels.The carbon intensity of the US economy also declined in 2022 thanks to major shifts in the electric power sector which accounts for 28 per cent of overall emissions. However, the economy had a sluggish year due to high inflation, disrupted global supply chains, and fallout from the war in Ukraine....
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee home, the inspiration for ‘Shotgun Willie,’ sells for $2.14M
Willie Nelson's former Tennessee home, which comes with rich country music history, is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville. It was the inspiration for 1973's "Shotgun Willie."
IRS issues 12 million tax refunds after correcting for 2020 unemployment benefit break
The Internal Revenue Service said that it has issued tax refunds to millions of Americans who overpaid taxes on their unemployment benefits in 2020.
New York Gov. Hochul announces plans to ban gas heating in new homes, buildings constructed in next few years
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her state of the state address, announced zero-emission new construction and the phase out of the sale of new fossil fuel heating equipment.
FAA lifts airline ground stop as flight delays, cancellations pile up across the country
The FAA's NOTAM system failed early Wednesday morning, resulting in thousands of delayed or canceled flights, according to the FAA's website.
