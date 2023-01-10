The Government has been urged to go “further and faster” on cutting carbon emissions with the publication of a review of the UK’s net zero plans.The review, carried out by Tory MP Chris Skidmore and published on Friday, described net zero as “the economic opportunity of the 21st century” and said the UK was “well placed” to take advantage of the opportunities presented by decarbonisation.But it also warned that the UK would have to move “quickly” and “decisively”, and opportunities were already being missed thanks to a lack of skills and “inconsistent policy commitment”.Setting out plans for a “pro-growth, pro-business...

6 HOURS AGO