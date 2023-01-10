Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
weisradio.com
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
Officials in Jackson County are searching for a missing man last seen in Flat Rock in mid-December.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, January 12th
Stephanie Epps, age 38 of Leesburg – FTA (x4) and Alias Writ of Arrest;. Dalton Swafford, age 18 of Centre – TOP 4th (x4) and Criminal Mischief 3rd;. Andre McCowan, age 50 of Centre – FTA/Driving while Cancelled, Display of Invalid Insurance, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude and an Insurance Violation;
ALEA: Former Rainsville police officer charged with DUI
A former officer with the Rainsville Police Department was charged with driving under the influence during a crash last July, according to ALEA.
wrganews.com
10 people arrested in drug bust on Maple Avenue
Wednesday, January 11, 2023–3:16 p.m. Ten people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang. According to Floyd County Jail reports:. Demarius Tyrese Hodges, 19; Jerramyha Nayshion Wright,...
Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.
weisradio.com
Man Arrested For DUI after Pointing Gun At Another Driver
Man Arrested For DUI after Pointing Gun At Another Driver. A fifty-year-old man was charged with DUI after he was accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Highway 27 near Trade Day in Chattooga County, Georgia; reports from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office indicate that the incident happened last Tuesday shortly before 9 AM.
Man charged in Decatur Walmart murder transferred to mental health facility
The man charged with fatally running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart has been transferred to a mental health facility
WAFF
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
weisradio.com
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
WHNT-TV
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
WHNT-TV
Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Father
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night.
wbrc.com
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
WAFF
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Blountsville man
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Blountsville man on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 2:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Robert F. Wray, 30, was fatally injured when the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, […]
Jackson County electric co-op GM sentenced to federal prison for alleged bribery scheme
The General Manager of North Alabama Electric Cooperative in Stevenson was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a bribery charge last year.
30-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Blount County
A Blountsville man was killed in single-vehicle crash in Blount County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Robert F. Wray. He was 30. The wreck happened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Joy Road near Bama Lane, about two miles south of Blountsville, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Wray...
