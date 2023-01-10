ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County

Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, January 12th

Stephanie Epps, age 38 of Leesburg – FTA (x4) and Alias Writ of Arrest;. Dalton Swafford, age 18 of Centre – TOP 4th (x4) and Criminal Mischief 3rd;. Andre McCowan, age 50 of Centre – FTA/Driving while Cancelled, Display of Invalid Insurance, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude and an Insurance Violation;
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

10 people arrested in drug bust on Maple Avenue

Wednesday, January 11, 2023–3:16 p.m. Ten people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang. According to Floyd County Jail reports:. Demarius Tyrese Hodges, 19; Jerramyha Nayshion Wright,...
ROME, GA
Calhoun Journal

Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Man Arrested For DUI after Pointing Gun At Another Driver

Man Arrested For DUI after Pointing Gun At Another Driver. A fifty-year-old man was charged with DUI after he was accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Highway 27 near Trade Day in Chattooga County, Georgia; reports from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office indicate that the incident happened last Tuesday shortly before 9 AM.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia

Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WHNT-TV

New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week

Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Father

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
WAFF

HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Blountsville man

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Blountsville man on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 2:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Robert F. Wray, 30, was fatally injured when the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, […]
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

30-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Blount County

A Blountsville man was killed in single-vehicle crash in Blount County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Robert F. Wray. He was 30. The wreck happened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Joy Road near Bama Lane, about two miles south of Blountsville, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Wray...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy