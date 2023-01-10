ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
‘Retail apocalypse’ is striking much-loved American stores in 2023 – which of your favorites will be affected

RETAIL favorites have been closing in droves, leading to a "retail apocalypse" for some classic American department stores. A blurry forecast for in-person retail is forcing popular brands to shutter brick-and-mortar locations. Macy's, Kohl's, Nordstrom, JoAnn Fabrics, and Bed Bath & Beyond are among the retailers facing the impending "retail...
50 major retail chains that no longer exist

At the start of this decade, many of America's beloved major retailers announced that they'd be closing their stores—Papyrus, Macy's, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney—the list goes on. It's a pattern that recurs throughout retail history. Chains grow quickly and incur new expenses as they expand. Then they hit the limit of their funding and growth opportunities and downsize to manage their debt and restructuring. Some can recover. Many, however, end up filing for bankruptcy and/or getting bought out and eventually folding.
Walmart Reopens 1,000 Stores Across America

This year, Walmart made many closure headlines. Around 160 of the store lockdowns were permanent. The others were temporary. Why would the brand shutter so many locations and inconvenience shoppers? Let us find out.
Amazon Has Apparently Killed a Big Part of its Business

It's no longer day one at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. The e-retail giant, which has always focused on the long term, not the next quarter's earnings, has clearly dropped that philosophy. Chief Executive Andy Jassy hasn't directly said that, but he has decided to gut the stores division,...
Flora & Noor is the First Halal Certified Brand to Launch at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty’s newest initiate, halal skin care brand Flora & Noor, is on a roll.  After taking home grand prizes in last year’s Rare Beauty Brands x Ulta Beauty x Black Girl Ventures Pitch Competition, as well as the Essence Festival of Culture’s New Voices + Chase Pitch Competition, Flora & Noor is celebrating its next big win: becoming the first halal certified brand carried by Ulta Beauty, where it will launch online on Jan. 22. More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 For founder Jordan...
Rent the Runway to sell secondhand luxury on Amazon as it chases profitability

Shoppers can now purchase deeply discounted secondhand luxury clothing from Rent the Runway through Amazon. The collaboration is Rent the Runway's latest with a third-party retailer as it chases profitability. The deal will also see never-worn clothing from the company's "design collective" up for sale on Amazon. Hundreds of items...
RL Pro Exclusive Q&A: Vuori Shares Brick-and-Mortar Expansion Plans

Expanded product offerings outside of known product categories will extend interest in brands to more consumers. Brick-and-mortar stores will continue to be a part of DTC brands’ expansion strategies as a way to connect to consumers in communities where brands want to grow. Coastal California active lifestyle retailer Vouri...
Morphe Cosmetics Parent Company Forma Brands Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

As Morphe Cosmetics recently announced its decision to close all of its U.S. stores, its parent company, Forma Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the state of Delaware. The overarching company houses makeup brands such as Morphe, r.e.m beauty, Jaclyn Cosmetics and many more within its portfolio. Forma has reached a deal with lenders Jefferies and Cerberus Capital Management. Creditors will take over the wholesale operations from Forma and all its assets while providing $33 million USD of capital. “We will have additional financial resources available to invest in our multi-category portfolio, product launches, and innovative brand and marketing strategy as we advance our vision to inspire creativity, promote inclusivity, and connect with consumers around the world through beauty.” Simon Cowell, President of Forma brands, stated in a press release.
