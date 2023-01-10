As Morphe Cosmetics recently announced its decision to close all of its U.S. stores, its parent company, Forma Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the state of Delaware. The overarching company houses makeup brands such as Morphe, r.e.m beauty, Jaclyn Cosmetics and many more within its portfolio. Forma has reached a deal with lenders Jefferies and Cerberus Capital Management. Creditors will take over the wholesale operations from Forma and all its assets while providing $33 million USD of capital. “We will have additional financial resources available to invest in our multi-category portfolio, product launches, and innovative brand and marketing strategy as we advance our vision to inspire creativity, promote inclusivity, and connect with consumers around the world through beauty.” Simon Cowell, President of Forma brands, stated in a press release.

