Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
Two Hands Korean Corn Dogs to Take Up Residence in Tatum Point This Spring
Two Hands is no stranger to the Valley, with locations currently operating in Goodyear, Chandler, San Tan, Phoenix, and Mesa.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
fox10phoenix.com
Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
AZFamily
Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman works to help dogs find forever homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It can take a village to run an animal rescue. And those who work with the founder of Saving Paws Rescue in Phoenix say she does Something Good every day, helping dogs find a forever home. Trish Houlihan founded Saving Paws Rescue about a decade...
fox10phoenix.com
Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
AZFamily
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
AZFamily
Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
