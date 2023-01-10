The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Eddie is a no-go. According to the Aikau family, they have canceled the surf contest that was initially scheduled for tomorrow.

Clyde Aikau said they canceled the event due to the wind direction and swell changes.

“All I can say is very difficult — very difficult. We’re going to take a couple of deep breaths and we’re going to retract everything and we’re shooting for Jan. 22.” Clyde Aikau, Eddie Aikau’s brother

According to Aikau, they are aiming for the next possible date for The Eddie to be on Sunday, Jan. 22.