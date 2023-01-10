Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
oakpark.com
River Forest village administrator resigning effective Jan. 27
Thirteen months after hiring Brian Murphy as village administrator, River Forest officials are looking for his replacement. Village President Cathy Adduci announced at the Jan. 9 village board meeting that Murphy was resigning “for personal reasons” effective Jan. 27. Murphy served as Plainfield village administrator prior to his...
oakpark.com
Still new to Oak Park, Livingston seeks seat on OPRF board
Jonathan Livingston has lived in Oak Park for only three years. His only child is in kindergarten at Lincoln School but he has decided to run for a seat on the Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 Board of Education. Livingston, who moved to Oak Park from Pittsburgh when his wife got a job with the Art Institute of Chicago, said he first considered running for the Oak Park Elementary School District 97 school board but decided that his background working in mentoring programs was more aligned with high schools so he decided to run for a seat on the OPRF school board.
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
WSPY NEWS
Feud over new housing development erupts at Oswego Village Board meeting
While the primary election isn’t until February 28th for Village of Oswego Board seats, the curtain may have been raised on the stage following Tuesday’s board meeting. Five board trustees approved the 100 acre Tuscany Station housing development on Orchard Road just north of the BNSF rail line, featuring 488 apartments, 324 as two-bedroom units. Meanwhile trustee Brian Thomas was opposed.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
thereporteronline.net
Downtown Naperville to be home to 3 new restaurants, cookie shop
Three new restaurants and a cookie bakery are setting up shop in downtown Naperville. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant serving salads, is scheduled to open this spring at 223 S. Main St. in the former Gap Kids location. The restaurant chain was launched in 2007 in Washington, D.C., by three college...
yieldpro.com
Interra Realty brokers $13 million sale of 84-unit property in suburban Chicago
Interra Realty, a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm, announced it brokered the sale of an 84-unit multifamily portfolio in Oak Lawn, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. The properties, branded as reVerb Oak Lawn, sold for $13.15 million, equating to $156,548 per unit. Interra Senior Managing Partner Joe Smazal,...
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
oakpark.com
Don Harmon reelected state senate president
Oak Park resident Don Harmon was reelected Illinois Senate President during a Jan. 11 opening ceremony in Springfield presided over by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. In Harmon’s inaugural remarks, the Democrat state senator said he was “honored and humbled” to receive the support of his colleagues and vowed to keep Illinois moving forward.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
oakpark.com
Early Frank Lloyd Wright design hits the market
Frank Lloyd Wright’s George Smith Home, at 404 Home Ave. in Oak Park, recently hit the market. It’s the first time the 1890s-era home has been listed for sale in more than 60 years. “It does need work inside; it’s been in the same family for about 60...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
fox32chicago.com
CPS Inspector General launches investigation into Lightfoot campaign's call for student volunteers
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit, a move a former city inspector general called "deeply, deeply problematic." The race for City Hall is...
rejournals.com
$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
oakpark.com
Battered parents: a hidden epidemic
People around Oak Park and River Forest were stunned in August, 2014 at the news of Sheila Mack’s death while vacationing in Bali. Many of those people knew of problems between Sheila and her volatile daughter, Heather. But few thought it would end so tragically. Unfortunately, the case is...
