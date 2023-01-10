Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Related
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
therealdeal.com
Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
fishersisland.net
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
Journal Inquirer
Rentschler developer buys 300 acres in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — The Massachusetts developer planning a massive logistics center and tech park development at Rentschler Field has bought 300 acres there for $78.47 million, records show. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh expects National Development to build throughout this year and then gain occupancy permits for its first...
wshu.org
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses
Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Condo residents say brown water in Bristol has officials pointing fingers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility. FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue...
News 12
Connecticut lottery player among three people across the US to win $3M Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing
A Connecticut lottery player is $3 million richer after matching winning numbers sold on a Mega Millions ticket in Granbury. The player is just one of three people in the country who won $3 million. A ticketholder in New York and Florida also won the same prize. Lottery officials say...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
cbia.com
Westbrook Manufacturer Cuts Employee Healthcare Premiums
As companies deal with rising healthcare costs and worker shortages, Westbrook-based manufacturer The Lee Company is making a significant investment in its employees. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the manufacturer of miniature precision fluid control products is offering free medical insurance to all its nearly 1,100 employees. “This is an unprecedented...
Brother’s Keeper: The Tale of a CT Cult Leader Who Said He Was God
When it comes to cults, America is playing catch-up. Today, we know more than we did thirty years ago thanks to popular TV documentaries and miniseries, but that is fantasy for us. For some, the inner workings of a cult is their their living nightmare. We've all heard the stories but it's difficult for many to connect with the realities. We say that could never happen to me or my family, but you just don't know. In fact, it happened here in Connecticut back in the 80's and 90's.
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
Connecticut Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire
A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced."We are quite shocked, and will be closed …
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
NBC Connecticut
DEEP Searching for Deer With Head Stuck in Plastic Container in Naugatuck
A search is underway for a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic container in Naugatuck. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says its environmental conservation officers are working with the town’s animal control in looking for the deer after neighbors in town contacted them. The...
Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say
A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal. Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.
Comments / 0