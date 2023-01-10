ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyme, CT

Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million

Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
NORWALK, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
fishersisland.net

Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says

CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Rentschler developer buys 300 acres in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — The Massachusetts developer planning a massive logistics center and tech park development at Rentschler Field has bought 300 acres there for $78.47 million, records show. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh expects National Development to build throughout this year and then gain occupancy permits for its first...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
wshu.org

Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
MONTVILLE, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
cbia.com

Westbrook Manufacturer Cuts Employee Healthcare Premiums

As companies deal with rising healthcare costs and worker shortages, Westbrook-based manufacturer The Lee Company is making a significant investment in its employees. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the manufacturer of miniature precision fluid control products is offering free medical insurance to all its nearly 1,100 employees. “This is an unprecedented...
WESTBROOK, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Brother’s Keeper: The Tale of a CT Cult Leader Who Said He Was God

When it comes to cults, America is playing catch-up. Today, we know more than we did thirty years ago thanks to popular TV documentaries and miniseries, but that is fantasy for us. For some, the inner workings of a cult is their their living nightmare. We've all heard the stories but it's difficult for many to connect with the realities. We say that could never happen to me or my family, but you just don't know. In fact, it happened here in Connecticut back in the 80's and 90's.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
TORRINGTON, CT
iheart.com

CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies

STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

DEEP Searching for Deer With Head Stuck in Plastic Container in Naugatuck

A search is underway for a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic container in Naugatuck. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says its environmental conservation officers are working with the town’s animal control in looking for the deer after neighbors in town contacted them. The...
NAUGATUCK, CT

