Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
Michael Wilbon tells John Calipari to give Kentucky basketball fans ‘the double-bird’
Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon of ESPN’s ‘Pardon the Interruption’ defend Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari.
Look: Ohio State Coach's Reaction To Title Game Goes Viral
Everyone knows how bad Monday night's National Championship Game was, including Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline. Hartline posted a GIF on Twitter of him pretending to drink bleach because he knows the Buckeyes were inches away from taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He likely ...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
Bronny James Has Reportedly Received Offers From 9 College Teams
9 college teams are in pursuit of Bronny James.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
JUST IN: U-M President Issues Statement On Harbaugh
As contract negotiations continue, University of Michigan president Santa Ono issues statement on Jim Harbaugh.
Here’s everything John Calipari said after UK suffered a shocking loss to South Carolina
“I thought that we would be a hell of a defensive team and we’ve got to shore that up, because that’s the basis of what we do.”
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
ESPN calls one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals a ‘loser’ in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason
ESPN feels like one of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals was one of the biggest losers during the NCAA transfer portal cycle this offseason. Tom VanHaaren, one of ESPN’s college football writers, detailed the biggest winners and losers of the portal this offseason and he listed the Florida Gators among the biggest losers.
Kentucky basketball target Travis Perry updates recruitment after big game in Lexington
Travis Perry has long been a high-scoring high school phenom at Lyon County. Now, he’s continuing his impressive play while also managing his college basketball recruitment.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh responds to Bengals' accusations
The Cincinnati Bengals accused the Baltimore Ravens of “cheap” actions during the Week 18 encounter between the two. Now the Ravens have responded through head coach John Harbaugh. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Harbaugh had this to say on the topic: “I studied the game really closely. It’s...
Oscar Tshiebwe Sounds Off on UK's Lack of Fight in South Carolina Defeat: 'Worst Loss in History of Kentucky'
If there is anyone on the face of the planet that knows a thing or two about what it means to fight, it's Oscar Tshiebwe. Ever since the supposedly-unpolished center from Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo transferred to Kentucky from West Virginia in 2021, all you've ever heard the ...
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
