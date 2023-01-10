Lately, it seems like no Netflix show has been safe from cancellation, but we might finally have some idea why. News of various series being cancelled on Netflix has been seemingly getting more and more frequent. Right at the start of the year, it was confirmed that the period drama 1899 was being ditched after just a single season, much to the disappointment of fans (who promptly started up a petition in an attempt to save it). Now, it’s been announced that the animated comedy Inside Job is also over, despite the fact that it’d already had a second season confirmed in summer last year.

5 DAYS AGO