The Last Of Us game's original Joel says fans will hate his new HBO character
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I - proceed with caution. The Last of Us TV show is almost here, and Troy Baker, the actor who played Joel in the games, has warned that fans are going to “hate” the character he plays in the series.
The Last Of Us series runtime confirms multiple feature-length episodes
The technical term for "pins and needles" or feeling your limbs "fall asleep" is paraesthesia. I'm telling you this for the moment when you shift your sitting position while locked into the enormous runtimes of the episodes of The Last of Us, which rival those of feature films. HBO's The...
Naughty Dog's next game will be announced way closer to release than TLOU Part 2 was
Naughty Dog's games are a marvel, don't you agree? Originally known as Jam Software, its first game under the Naughty Dog name was Rings of Power (not that one) for the Sega Mega Drive. It was awful. The game was such a disaster that the developer went bankrupt, it lost the support of publisher Electronic Arts, and somehow convinced Mark Cerny to offer the team a three game deal with Universal Interactive Studios. Bet you weren't expecting that. One final flop arrived in Way of the Warrior, and then Naughty Dog got into its groove when it created Crash Bandicoot. The rest, as they say, was history.
HBO's The Last Of Us makes controversial change to the Infected
We made it. HBO’s The Last of Us series officially premieres this week, in the US at least. This Sunday will see the 85-minute whopper of a debut episode air. Those of us in the UK can catch it one day later on 16 January. The Last of Us...
HBO's The Last Of Us is currently the highest-rated video game adaptation ever
You’ve probably heard people talking about the ‘video game curse’ in recent days, namely the fact that HBO’s The Last of Us series may have broken it. Let’s be honest, the vast majority of video game adaptations have a tendency to underwhelm and disappoint. That...
PlayStation 5's new system update is available to download now, makes some big changes
Be sure to refresh your PlayStation 5's system software today as the latest update has rolled out globally, and it addresses the console's performance and gets it ready for the new controller. That would be the DualSense Edge, announced in the summer of last year. As a "high-performance, ultra-customizable controller,"...
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
The Last Of Us fans perfectly cast Abby for season 2
As an avid fan of The Last of Us, I can attest that we do have a tendency to get ahead of ourselves. Season one of HBO’s The Last of Us series is yet to even premiere, and most of us are already theorising about season two. To say...
The Last Of Us fans mod Bella Ramsey into the game
The Last of Us, an epic game telling the stories of how far survivors would go for those they love in an apocalyptic United States, is now going to reach brand new fans in its upcoming HBO show. Obviously, the levels of hype are nearing the stratosphere, and modders have added actor Bella Ramsey, who is playing Ellie, into the remade Part I and Part II and fans are delighted with the final product.
Hogwarts Legacy has a ton of PlayStation-exclusive content
We’re just one month away from the release of Hogwarts Legacy which, as I’m sure you’re aware, is a game that’s proving to be very controversial. In recent years, many Wizarding World fans have been left feeling alienated by franchise creator JK Rowling’s transphobic comments leading many to boycott the game. That’s not all though. Some fans are also less than impressed with the amount of PlayStation-exclusive content.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
PS5's fatal design flaw not as fatal as first thought, expert admits
Once the PlayStation 5 was out in the wild, there were a number of raised eyebrows over its design. Reminiscent of an anime antagonist or a Shellder, depending on how you were looking at it, this chunk of plastic and circuitry soon shed its persona and now, we think it's something that would be at home on the set of Star Trek.
Video games were the most popular form of entertainment in 2022 by far
Last year, gaming was once again the largest home entertainment sector in the UK, having earned around £4.66 billion (around $5.66 billion) in revenue according to The Digital Entertainment and Retail Association’s 2022 report (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz). ERA’s report estimates that across music, video and video games sales, the...
GTA 6 announcement trailer leaked ahead of official reveal
Grand Theft Auto VI is on the way - that much we know. What remains a mystery is exactly when it’s coming, and it sure does feel like we’ve been waiting forever. When a full reveal does arrive, I truly think it’ll have the power to break the internet - and according to one insider, that day could be very soon.
Hogwarts Legacy: Fans think Harry Potter actually is in the game
The release of Hogwarts Legacy is on the horizon, and it’s a major discussion point. As I’m sure you’re aware, JK Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent years have left many fans of the franchise feeling alienated, prompting them to boycott Hogwarts Legacy as a result. That...
Ke Huy Quan would love to do The Goonies 2
Winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor earlier this week, Ke Huy Quan has said that he would be very happy to see The Goonies 2 hit the silver screen following the revival of his acting career. You'll remember Quan from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in...
Netflix cancels Inside Job after one season, despite announcing season two
Streaming giant Netflix has cancelled yet another beloved show after just one season. The animated comedy series Inside Job first made its way onto Netflix in 2021. Created by former Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi, the show takes place in a world where conspiracy theories are real, and centres around a pair of characters working for a shadow government agency (thanks, IGN). The series was received well by viewers and critics alike (boasting a 79% critic score and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), and last summer, it was announced that it was going to be renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, things have now changed.
Leatherface set to be removed from Dead By Daylight
Dead by Daylight welcomed a whole host of iconic horror killers through its doors, from Albert Wesker to Freddy Krueger to Michael Myers. These additions are not only exciting for the players but is a testament to the popularity of the game. However, it looks like the community is about to lose one of its most famous faces. Yes. That is a pun.
Netflix expert explains why it cancels so many shows so often
Lately, it seems like no Netflix show has been safe from cancellation, but we might finally have some idea why. News of various series being cancelled on Netflix has been seemingly getting more and more frequent. Right at the start of the year, it was confirmed that the period drama 1899 was being ditched after just a single season, much to the disappointment of fans (who promptly started up a petition in an attempt to save it). Now, it’s been announced that the animated comedy Inside Job is also over, despite the fact that it’d already had a second season confirmed in summer last year.
Modern Warfare 2 datamine confirms fan-favourite modes and maps are returning
Modern Warfare II players, prepare yourselves. One fan-favourite mode from Modern Warfare (2019) may finally be making a return, seemingly along with a series staple. As Dexerto reports, one Call of Duty dataminer has apparently uncovered the logos for Gunfight and Gun Game, which suggests that both of them will be added to the game soon. The free-for-all mode Gun Game has been around for some time, having first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops. Meanwhile, the 2v2 mode Gunfight is a bit more recent, but it gained quite the fanbase in Modern Warfare (2019). Its abrupt removal from Vanguard was yet another reason why that game just didn’t hit the mark.
