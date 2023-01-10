ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naughty Dog's next game will be announced way closer to release than TLOU Part 2 was

Naughty Dog's games are a marvel, don't you agree? Originally known as Jam Software, its first game under the Naughty Dog name was Rings of Power (not that one) for the Sega Mega Drive. It was awful. The game was such a disaster that the developer went bankrupt, it lost the support of publisher Electronic Arts, and somehow convinced Mark Cerny to offer the team a three game deal with Universal Interactive Studios. Bet you weren't expecting that. One final flop arrived in Way of the Warrior, and then Naughty Dog got into its groove when it created Crash Bandicoot. The rest, as they say, was history.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker

Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
The Last Of Us fans perfectly cast Abby for season 2

As an avid fan of The Last of Us, I can attest that we do have a tendency to get ahead of ourselves. Season one of HBO’s The Last of Us series is yet to even premiere, and most of us are already theorising about season two. To say...
The Last Of Us fans mod Bella Ramsey into the game

The Last of Us, an epic game telling the stories of how far survivors would go for those they love in an apocalyptic United States, is now going to reach brand new fans in its upcoming HBO show. Obviously, the levels of hype are nearing the stratosphere, and modders have added actor Bella Ramsey, who is playing Ellie, into the remade Part I and Part II and fans are delighted with the final product.
Hogwarts Legacy has a ton of PlayStation-exclusive content

We’re just one month away from the release of Hogwarts Legacy which, as I’m sure you’re aware, is a game that’s proving to be very controversial. In recent years, many Wizarding World fans have been left feeling alienated by franchise creator JK Rowling’s transphobic comments leading many to boycott the game. That’s not all though. Some fans are also less than impressed with the amount of PlayStation-exclusive content.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales

Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
PS5's fatal design flaw not as fatal as first thought, expert admits

Once the PlayStation 5 was out in the wild, there were a number of raised eyebrows over its design. Reminiscent of an anime antagonist or a Shellder, depending on how you were looking at it, this chunk of plastic and circuitry soon shed its persona and now, we think it's something that would be at home on the set of Star Trek.
Video games were the most popular form of entertainment in 2022 by far

Last year, gaming was once again the largest home entertainment sector in the UK, having earned around £4.66 billion (around $5.66 billion) in revenue according to The Digital Entertainment and Retail Association’s 2022 report (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz). ERA’s report estimates that across music, video and video games sales, the...
GTA 6 announcement trailer leaked ahead of official reveal

Grand Theft Auto VI is on the way - that much we know. What remains a mystery is exactly when it’s coming, and it sure does feel like we’ve been waiting forever. When a full reveal does arrive, I truly think it’ll have the power to break the internet - and according to one insider, that day could be very soon.
Hogwarts Legacy: Fans think Harry Potter actually is in the game

The release of Hogwarts Legacy is on the horizon, and it’s a major discussion point. As I’m sure you’re aware, JK Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent years have left many fans of the franchise feeling alienated, prompting them to boycott Hogwarts Legacy as a result. That...
Ke Huy Quan would love to do The Goonies 2

Winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor earlier this week, Ke Huy Quan has said that he would be very happy to see The Goonies 2 hit the silver screen following the revival of his acting career. You'll remember Quan from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in...
Netflix cancels Inside Job after one season, despite announcing season two

Streaming giant Netflix has cancelled yet another beloved show after just one season. The animated comedy series Inside Job first made its way onto Netflix in 2021. Created by former Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi, the show takes place in a world where conspiracy theories are real, and centres around a pair of characters working for a shadow government agency (thanks, IGN). The series was received well by viewers and critics alike (boasting a 79% critic score and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), and last summer, it was announced that it was going to be renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, things have now changed.
Leatherface set to be removed from Dead By Daylight

Dead by Daylight welcomed a whole host of iconic horror killers through its doors, from Albert Wesker to Freddy Krueger to Michael Myers. These additions are not only exciting for the players but is a testament to the popularity of the game. However, it looks like the community is about to lose one of its most famous faces. Yes. That is a pun.
Netflix expert explains why it cancels so many shows so often

Lately, it seems like no Netflix show has been safe from cancellation, but we might finally have some idea why. News of various series being cancelled on Netflix has been seemingly getting more and more frequent. Right at the start of the year, it was confirmed that the period drama 1899 was being ditched after just a single season, much to the disappointment of fans (who promptly started up a petition in an attempt to save it). Now, it’s been announced that the animated comedy Inside Job is also over, despite the fact that it’d already had a second season confirmed in summer last year.
Modern Warfare 2 datamine confirms fan-favourite modes and maps are returning

Modern Warfare II players, prepare yourselves. One fan-favourite mode from Modern Warfare (2019) may finally be making a return, seemingly along with a series staple. As Dexerto reports, one Call of Duty dataminer has apparently uncovered the logos for Gunfight and Gun Game, which suggests that both of them will be added to the game soon. The free-for-all mode Gun Game has been around for some time, having first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops. Meanwhile, the 2v2 mode Gunfight is a bit more recent, but it gained quite the fanbase in Modern Warfare (2019). Its abrupt removal from Vanguard was yet another reason why that game just didn’t hit the mark.
