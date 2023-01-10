Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Hawks 113
Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers were down three starters on Friday night against Atlanta, but you wouldn't have known it watching them play. Despite being shorthanded, Indiana scrapped and fought until the bitter end, though they ultimately fell in heartbreaking fashion. John Collins' putback layup with 0.7 seconds left gave Atlanta (20-22) a 113-111 win and snapped the Pacers' six-game win streak on their homecourt.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) return home on Friday night to face the Phoenix Suns (21-22) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 135-118 loss against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 20 points. D’Angelo Russell had 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 16.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz: Game Preview
After recording victories in two of their first three games out west, the Orlando Magic have a chance to guarantee that they’ll finish their five-game, 10-day road stint with a winning mark on Friday night. The Magic (16-26) will attempt to notch their third triumph of this trip when...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Warriors (01.15.23)
The Bulls (19-24) look to snap a three-game losing streak this afternoon in welcoming the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (21-21) to the United Center. This afternoon is also the second time the Bulls and Warriors have squared-off this season. Back on December 2 in San Francisco, the Dubs came away with a 119-111 victory. Nikola Vučević led the Bulls that night with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Golden State was paced by Jordan Poole’s game-high 30 points, and Kevon Looney’s 12 boards.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum in Friday night meetup with Knicks
The Wizards (18-24) are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season after coming from behind to beat the Bulls on Wednesday night without Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis. 48 hours later, they'll look to build on that momentum in tonight's meeting with the white-hot Knicks (23-19). Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Nets 98
Boston’s depth continues to show up and show out this season. Thursday night in Brooklyn, it was the reason why the C’s were able to deal the Nets just their third loss since Nov. 26. Boston dipped deeper into its rotation and therefore was forced to utilize some...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Pistons 110
Pelicans (26-17), Pistons (12-34) While other Western Conference teams are dealing with disappointment or precipitous drops in the standings amid key injury absences, New Orleans continues to find ways to secure shorthanded victories. The Pelicans launched their longest road trip of the regular season last week devoid of their two All-Star forwards, but after Friday’s win at Detroit, they are 2-2 on the excursion and maintain third place in the West. “Just a good road win for us,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green, who was back in his home city. “We're a mentally tough team and we're resilient. We know we've lost some (close) games like that but tonight we rallied around each other and did what we needed to do, made a few plays down the stretch.”
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Cool-Down Streaking Denver Nuggets
Last Matchup: 1/5/23 – LAC 91 @ DEN 122 | Jamal Murray 18 PTS – Norman Powell - 13 PTS. The Clippers got back in the win column with a 113-101 victory over Dallas on Tuesday. They pulled down 12 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points and have now had 20+ second-chance points in consecutive games. They had just one game with 20+ second-chance points previously all season (25 on December 5).
NBA
Charlotte Hornets To Unveil Banner Commemorating Retirement Of Bill Russell’s No. 6 Jersey
January 13, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced they will unveil a banner at Spectrum Center commemorating the No. 6 jersey of Bill Russell, which was retired throughout the NBA following his passing in July, during their game against Russell’s Boston Celtics on Saturday, January 14. A...
NBA
"I'll Be Back" | Sexton Expected To Return When Utah Hosts Orlando On Friday Night
After picking up arguably their best win of the season three nights ago against Cleveland, the Jazz continue their extended homestand when they face the streaking Magic on Friday night. In what was an emotional night following the return of Donovan Mitchell back to Vivint Arena, Utah showed off its...
NBA
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win
The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
NBA
Recap: Kuzma's 40 leads late rally, Wizards lose 112-108 to Knicks
Coming into Friday night's game in D.C., the Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the league. They had won five out of their last six games behind All-NBA-level play from point guard Jalen Brunson, who led the charge once again, scoring a team-high 34 points. Brunson's big night thwarted Kyle Kuzma's season-high 40 points and the Wizards' late rally as they fell 112-108.
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
NBA
Under The Radar: Killian Hayes' growth this season
Twenty-one-year-old Killian Hayes is making his presence known on the Detroit Pistons as our first ‘Under the Radar’ spotlight for 2023. The third-year guard grew up in Cholet, a small commune in France. His father, DeRon, played for the local professional French basketball club ‘Cholet Basket’ in the LNB Pro A League. Killian played for the Cholet youth team for two seasons and then turned pro at the young age of 16, following in the footsteps of his father by joining Cholet Basket.
NBA
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
