Pelicans (26-17), Pistons (12-34) While other Western Conference teams are dealing with disappointment or precipitous drops in the standings amid key injury absences, New Orleans continues to find ways to secure shorthanded victories. The Pelicans launched their longest road trip of the regular season last week devoid of their two All-Star forwards, but after Friday’s win at Detroit, they are 2-2 on the excursion and maintain third place in the West. “Just a good road win for us,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green, who was back in his home city. “We're a mentally tough team and we're resilient. We know we've lost some (close) games like that but tonight we rallied around each other and did what we needed to do, made a few plays down the stretch.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO