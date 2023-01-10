Smeltzer: PSU Men’s Basketball not Getting to NCAA Tournament With Jalen Pickett Would be Hard to Swallow

Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Penn State Basketball is Electric
Penn State basketball is electric. The team might not make it to the NCAA Tournament, although it helped itself with a commanding 85-66 win over Indiana Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. There are 14 Big Ten games left, so a lot can happen. But right now Penn State...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday night after the Hoosiers lost 85-66 to Penn State, dropping to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 10-6 overall.Here is the full transcript of his postgame press conference.
Onward State
Pat Narduzzi Ranks Penn State Lowest Among Coaches Poll Participants
The Penn State-Pitt “rivalry” is alive and well, folks. The final college football Coaches Poll was released on Wednesday, and James Franklin and Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, made sure to try to keep the rivalry going. Narduzzi ranked Penn State No. 9 in the nation, the...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State Basketball vs. Indiana
Penn State basketball looks to break a two-game losing streak Wednesday night against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan center. Here are five things to know. Indiana is Penn State’s second opponent of a three-game gauntlet. This tough Big Ten stretch started Sunday night against No. 1 Purdue at Philadelphia’s palestra and will end next Tuesday night against No. 18 Wisconsin in Madison. It would have featured Penn State facing three ranked teams, but thanks to Indiana’s losses to Iowa and Northwestern this past week, the Hoosiers dropped from No. 15 to out of the top 25.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Junior Day Nearing, Quartet of ‘26s Offered
Update (5:31 p.m.)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Amari Jones (2026), an FBU Adidas Freshman All-American from Dunnellon High School in Florida. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound WR/SS also has offers from Florida State, South Florida and South Carolina. Update (3:54 p.m.) **Korey Duff Jr. will be on Penn...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah Commits to West Virginia
This story by Mike Asti initially appeared on our partner site WV Sports Now. Penn State transfer defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced he is committing to West Virginia Thursday afternoon. Mulbah has three years left of eligibility. His decision comes less than a week after announcing he was entering the...
Onward State
Manny Diaz’s Return Critical For Penn State Football’s Future
Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has been an understandably attractive candidate for speculation during college football’s coaching carousel period. It appeared Diaz’s future with the Nittany Lions might be in jeopardy, as he has earned looks from other programs such as FAU. Of course, Diaz’s arrival in Happy Valley was predated by his 2021 firing from Miami’s head coaching position, exacerbating concerns about another imminent departure.
nittanysportsnow.com
James Franklin, Pat Narduzzi Take Rivalry to Coaches Poll
Penn State coach James Franklin and Pitt boss Pat Narduzzi haven’t competed against each other since 2019 and might never do so again. That hasn’t stopped them from what many perceive as pettiness toward each other. The final USA Today Coaches Poll ballots have been released, and, as...
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2024 4-Star Safety Fred Gaskin Has Penn State in top 8
Fred Gaskin III, a Class of 2024 four-star safety out of Vanguard High School in Ocala, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to eight, and Penn State made the list. Penn State’s in the running with Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Gaskin’s the No. 37 player in Florida, the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 228 overall player from his class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.
Onward State
James Franklin Enters Rarified Head Coaching Company With Rose Bowl Victory
Heading into Penn State football head coach James Franklin’s third season in Happy Valley, the Pennsylvania native boasted a moderate 14-12 record at the helm, highlighted by a first-year Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College for the program’s first bowl triumph since the 2009 campaign. While Franklin’s first...
nittanysportsnow.com
North Carolina State Transfer WR Devin Carter Flips Commitment from Penn State to West Virginia
This story by Mike Asti initially appeared on our partner site WV Sports Now. West Virginia ends up benefiting from a surprise change of heart by a transfer in Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Devin Carter has decided to flip his commitment from Penn State to WVU. Carter tweeted his new choice by tagging WVU wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and adding “let’s work” over a graphic.
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after a victory over Wisconsin
Penn State continues to hold steady.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 15: Decisions … Decisions
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. Jarrod and Kevin are joined by Nittany Sports Now’s Brandon Walker and they talk decisions being made...
Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey
In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
abc23.com
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
wpsu.org
What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Win4Bellefonte announces candidates for 2023 school board elections
Five seats are up for election this year, over half the board.
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week
Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.
