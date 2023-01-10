ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Smeltzer: PSU Men’s Basketball not Getting to NCAA Tournament With Jalen Pickett Would be Hard to Swallow

By Joe Smeltzer
nittanysportsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Smeltzer: Penn State Basketball is Electric

Penn State basketball is electric. The team might not make it to the NCAA Tournament, although it helped itself with a commanding 85-66 win over Indiana Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. There are 14 Big Ten games left, so a lot can happen. But right now Penn State...
5 Things to Know Before Penn State Basketball vs. Indiana

Penn State basketball looks to break a two-game losing streak Wednesday night against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan center. Here are five things to know. Indiana is Penn State’s second opponent of a three-game gauntlet. This tough Big Ten stretch started Sunday night against No. 1 Purdue at Philadelphia’s palestra and will end next Tuesday night against No. 18 Wisconsin in Madison. It would have featured Penn State facing three ranked teams, but thanks to Indiana’s losses to Iowa and Northwestern this past week, the Hoosiers dropped from No. 15 to out of the top 25.
Penn State Daily Notebook: Junior Day Nearing, Quartet of ‘26s Offered

Update (5:31 p.m.)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Amari Jones (2026), an FBU Adidas Freshman All-American from Dunnellon High School in Florida. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound WR/SS also has offers from Florida State, South Florida and South Carolina. Update (3:54 p.m.) **Korey Duff Jr. will be on Penn...
Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah Commits to West Virginia

This story by Mike Asti initially appeared on our partner site WV Sports Now. Penn State transfer defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced he is committing to West Virginia Thursday afternoon. Mulbah has three years left of eligibility. His decision comes less than a week after announcing he was entering the...
Manny Diaz’s Return Critical For Penn State Football’s Future

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has been an understandably attractive candidate for speculation during college football’s coaching carousel period. It appeared Diaz’s future with the Nittany Lions might be in jeopardy, as he has earned looks from other programs such as FAU. Of course, Diaz’s arrival in Happy Valley was predated by his 2021 firing from Miami’s head coaching position, exacerbating concerns about another imminent departure.
James Franklin, Pat Narduzzi Take Rivalry to Coaches Poll

Penn State coach James Franklin and Pitt boss Pat Narduzzi haven’t competed against each other since 2019 and might never do so again. That hasn’t stopped them from what many perceive as pettiness toward each other. The final USA Today Coaches Poll ballots have been released, and, as...
Class of 2024 4-Star Safety Fred Gaskin Has Penn State in top 8

Fred Gaskin III, a Class of 2024 four-star safety out of Vanguard High School in Ocala, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to eight, and Penn State made the list. Penn State’s in the running with Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Gaskin’s the No. 37 player in Florida, the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 228 overall player from his class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.
North Carolina State Transfer WR Devin Carter Flips Commitment from Penn State to West Virginia

This story by Mike Asti initially appeared on our partner site WV Sports Now. West Virginia ends up benefiting from a surprise change of heart by a transfer in Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Devin Carter has decided to flip his commitment from Penn State to WVU. Carter tweeted his new choice by tagging WVU wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and adding “let’s work” over a graphic.
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 15: Decisions … Decisions

Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. Jarrod and Kevin are joined by Nittany Sports Now’s Brandon Walker and they talk decisions being made...
Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey

In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...

