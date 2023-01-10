I'm just checking in on the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 community again. Can I get you guys anything? Some snacks? A better game? Let me know! Oh, God love ya. As a live service game that is one of the most popular ways for people around the world to spend their free time, Infinity Ward and Raven Software work tirelessly to improve Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The issue is it looks like the sequel might not have been necessary at all. Sure, the proximity chat still tickles us with players who started using soundboards to freak others out and even set up taxi services in games. Nevertheless, the disappointing DMZ mode, unfair skins, killstreak glitches and now the removal of the third-person mode from the game are making players see red.

2 DAYS AGO