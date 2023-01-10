ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare 2 datamine confirms fan-favourite modes and maps are returning

Modern Warfare II players, prepare yourselves. One fan-favourite mode from Modern Warfare (2019) may finally be making a return, seemingly along with a series staple. As Dexerto reports, one Call of Duty dataminer has apparently uncovered the logos for Gunfight and Gun Game, which suggests that both of them will be added to the game soon. The free-for-all mode Gun Game has been around for some time, having first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops. Meanwhile, the 2v2 mode Gunfight is a bit more recent, but it gained quite the fanbase in Modern Warfare (2019). Its abrupt removal from Vanguard was yet another reason why that game just didn’t hit the mark.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 has pulled one of its most popular modes

I'm just checking in on the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 community again. Can I get you guys anything? Some snacks? A better game? Let me know! Oh, God love ya. As a live service game that is one of the most popular ways for people around the world to spend their free time, Infinity Ward and Raven Software work tirelessly to improve Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The issue is it looks like the sequel might not have been necessary at all. Sure, the proximity chat still tickles us with players who started using soundboards to freak others out and even set up taxi services in games. Nevertheless, the disappointing DMZ mode, unfair skins, killstreak glitches and now the removal of the third-person mode from the game are making players see red.
Call Of Duty Zombies is coming back in a huge way

It looks like we already know what fan-favourite mode Treyarch’s next Call of Duty game is going to include, thanks to a series of job listings. Last year, it was reported that Call of Duty would be skipping its annual release for the first time in two decades, with the Treyarch-developed game originally planned for this year pushed back into 2024. You’d think that fans might be upset about this, but not at all - in fact, over 90% of players surveyed said that they thought the break was for the best, and honestly? I’m inclined to agree.
Modern Warfare 2's latest update has 'broken' the game, oops

Do you remember that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes? Seemingly no matter where he steps he'll step on a rake slamming straight into his noggin again and again. Not only is this obviously top tier comedy, it's what I'm reminded of when I read Infinity Ward and Activision's latest decisions about Call of Duty.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker

Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
Hogwarts Legacy has a ton of PlayStation-exclusive content

We’re just one month away from the release of Hogwarts Legacy which, as I’m sure you’re aware, is a game that’s proving to be very controversial. In recent years, many Wizarding World fans have been left feeling alienated by franchise creator JK Rowling’s transphobic comments leading many to boycott the game. That’s not all though. Some fans are also less than impressed with the amount of PlayStation-exclusive content.
Belle and Sebastian: Late Developers review – a rewarding return to form

When Belle and Sebastian released A Bit of Previous in May, they didn’t let on that they’d recorded a second new album at the same time. Whereas last year’s effort was a little underwhelming, Late Developers – released with little in the way of fanfare – is far more pleasing, displaying a lightness of touch and genuine pop nous.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales

Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
The Last Of Us fans perfectly cast Abby for season 2

As an avid fan of The Last of Us, I can attest that we do have a tendency to get ahead of ourselves. Season one of HBO’s The Last of Us series is yet to even premiere, and most of us are already theorising about season two. To say...
Gears Of War is finally getting a new game

If you’re a Gears of War fan, I commend your patience. It’s been three years since Gears 5 released and Gears 6 is nowhere to be seen. Admittedly, the delay is down to the fact that The Coalition are switching over to Unreal Engine 5 but still, fans need their content fix.
Netflix cancels Inside Job after one season, despite announcing season two

Streaming giant Netflix has cancelled yet another beloved show after just one season. The animated comedy series Inside Job first made its way onto Netflix in 2021. Created by former Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi, the show takes place in a world where conspiracy theories are real, and centres around a pair of characters working for a shadow government agency (thanks, IGN). The series was received well by viewers and critics alike (boasting a 79% critic score and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), and last summer, it was announced that it was going to be renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, things have now changed.
The Last Of Us fans mod Bella Ramsey into the game

The Last of Us, an epic game telling the stories of how far survivors would go for those they love in an apocalyptic United States, is now going to reach brand new fans in its upcoming HBO show. Obviously, the levels of hype are nearing the stratosphere, and modders have added actor Bella Ramsey, who is playing Ellie, into the remade Part I and Part II and fans are delighted with the final product.
