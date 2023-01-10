Read full article on original website
Related
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Renewable energy is climbing in the US, but so are our emissions—here’s why
Despite increases in renewable energy, a report from the Rhodium Group released on January 10 finds that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States rose by 1.3 percent last year compared to 2021. GHGs like carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide trap some of the Earth’s outgoing energy and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system
Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system The University of Cambridge developed a device that converts plastics and greenhouse gases to usable fuels and products. Tennessee manufacturer to power operations with 526 kW rooftop solar array Solar Alliance completed the design, engineering, and installation. Plus, REAP grants help rural small businesses save on solar.
Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Hydrogen made a surprising comeback in 2022 — but it's still not the green fuel of the future
One of the surprising climate stories of 2022 was the rapid emergence of hydrogen as an immediate, not just potential, decarbonization technology. Major and unprecedented investments, both from government and the private sector, were initiated this year in Europe, the U.S., China and Japan. But while hydrogen technology is growing in popularity, questions remain: Can it be one of the biggest breakthroughs for climate mitigation, or is it largely a distraction?
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Want to drive an electric vehicle? This new project could help
The Biden administration has an ambitious agenda to “go green” but some environmentalists wonder at what cost. The approved federal permitting of mining lithium deposits in Nevada is being challenged in court, even though the U.S. imported 2,600 metric tons last year for electronics and electric vehicles.
How the cost of solar panels has fallen
The energy the earth absorbs from the sun in just hour is enough to power the planet for a year. Why, then, is the world not taking greater advantage of this renewable energy source? Despite the detrimental environmental effects, fossil fuel infrastructure is well-established and difficult to phase out. On top of that, humans have only recently managed to harness the sun's energy in a way that is also efficient, scalable, and relatively affordable. About 80% of the world's energy still comes from fossil fuels...
New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes gas supply
New Englanders are contending with some of the highest electricity rates in the country this winter as they weather the transatlantic ripple effects of a global gas crunch. Residents of New England’s six states have thus far enjoyed a relatively mild winter without rolling blackouts. But skyrocketing rates — fueled by natural gas price surges…
electrek.co
Renewables to surpass coal as global electricity source in just 2 years
Clean energy achieved momentum globally in 2022, yet it was something destructive that triggered that momentum. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine catapulted the world into a global energy crisis. And that in turn sparked a drive to switch from fossil fuels to renewables. As European governments and businesses work to...
The Impact Of Transportation On Climate Change: Examining The Role of Cars
As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it's worth looking at how transportation contributes to this dilemma. In this article, we'll investigate the role of cars as we break down their contribution to global warming and explore ways to reduce their environmental impact. So, buckle up and let's go on a journey towards a greener future!
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
Renewable energy usage has doubled in the last decade
Renewable energy is having a moment. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, renewable sources of energy like hydropower, wind and solar will account for 24% of the nation's energy supply in 2023, more than double what it was a decade ago. The number is being driven by an increase in generating capacity from wind and solar and the retirement of coal and nuclear plants. While big states like California, Texas and Washington lead the way on total renewable energy generation, one small state has been leading in a different way. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state to...
NASDAQ
BP to Sell Renewable Power From Ohio Arche Solar Farm to Meta
BP plc BP entered an agreement to sell power to Meta Platforms Inc. META from its Arche Solar project in Ohio, currently under development. The agreement is part of BP’s strategy to shift away from fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. BP started constructing the 134-megawatt Arche Solar...
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
techxplore.com
World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA
The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. The global market for key mass-manufactured technologies including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries,...
eenews.net
Black business owners test offshore wind for diversity
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Deidre Helberg wandered the conference hall, past booths occupied by construction companies, shipping firms and cable manufacturers, and wondered where she fit in. Like most people here, Helberg was drawn to the trade show by the prospect of supplying equipment to an offshore wind project planned...
Comments / 0