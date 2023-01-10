ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
wufe967.com

Stars snub Los Angeles County's mask guidance at Golden Globes

Most faces at Tuesday’s Golden Globes ceremony were maskless despite Los Angeles County’s recent 10-day mask guidance as an effort to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases. The push to mask up came as health officials urged county residents to push past the virus’ 10-day incubation period upon returning to work and school following the New Year’s holiday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Tammy Emineth

Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles

You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

70 Los Angeles elementary schools named to California Distinguished School List, 9 from LAUSD

Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday. The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall

During the event, 150 doses of naloxone — broadly known by the brand name Narcan — will be distributed to attendees. Naloxone is an FDA-approved nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose in an emergency situation. “This town hall is about empowering parents with information to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off

A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
OXNARD, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Stabbed North Of Santa Clarita Identified

The woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning has been identified, and the man she was reportedly dating has been identified as the person shot at the crime scene by law enforcement. Sheila Ann Ashley, 49, has been identified as the woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, according ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC San Diego

Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two People Rescued From Water-Stranded Vehicle

Two people were rescued from inside their vehicle by first responders Monday night after becoming stranded in fast moving water in Santa Clarita.  At around 6:37 p.m. first responders received reports of the need for a water rescue at Hasley Canyon Road and Del Valle Road according to Captain Sampang with the L.A. County Fire ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy