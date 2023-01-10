ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Stuttgart Daily Leader

After a difficult year, Mid-south soybean states keep hope alive for 2023

DUMAS, Ark. — After any three consecutive years of soybean farming in the Mid-South, it’s going to take more than one Biblical plague to make an impression on the pros. Speaking to more than 100 growers, consultants and other agriculture industry professionals in early January, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, was duly undaunted.
DUMAS, AR
mediafeed.org

First-time homebuyer programs in Arkansas

If you’re a first-time homebuyer hoping to put down roots in the “Natural State,” better pack your patience. In mid-2022, first-time homebuyers in Arkansas faced many of the same challenges as buyers across the country: higher prices, lower inventory. Even though rising mortgage rates may cause things to cool in the months to come, the median selling price of an Arkansas home hit $253,300 in May 2022, a 17.2% increase in just 12 months, according to Redfin.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Dabbs served as voting delegate during the 104th Annual AFB Convention

PUERTO RICO — Terry Dabbs of Stuttgart, a member of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Board of Directors, served as a voting delegate for the business session on Jan. 10 at the 104th annual American Farm Bureau Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Dabbs was among 538 voting delegates who...
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most of Arkansas’ two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn’t a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago. According to KARK, in November, a potential data breach started...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23. The government agency announced Thursday that the deadline to file will be Tuesday, April 18, because of April 15 falling on the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday on Monday, April 17.
JONESBORO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie Historical Society program on Jan. 19 to feature Stuttgart Army Airfield

The Grand Prairie Historical Society will hold its winter quarterly meeting at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 19. After a social hour with light refreshments starting at 6 p.m., a presentation on the World War II Stuttgart Army Airfield will begin at 7 p.m. The speaker is Ron Lanoue of Little Rock. The public is cordially invited to attend.
STUTTGART, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Rules package approved by Arkansas House of Representatives

The Arkansas House of Representatives passed a rules package on Thursday. Speaker Matthew Shepherd told reporters afterward, that the early days of the 94th General Assembly have been “fun and enjoyable.”. The 41-minute meeting consisted mostly of preliminary matters. The main item on the agenda was the passage of...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTUL

Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Upward mallard trend continues in midwinter survey

LITTLE ROCK – The best mallard numbers seen in Arkansas in recent years from last month’s aerial survey estimate continued with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey released this week. The number of mallards in the Delta region of Arkansas hit a four-year high during aerial observations conducted in December, and that was repeated with last week’s count.
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law

(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
ARKANSAS STATE

