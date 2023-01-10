If you’re a first-time homebuyer hoping to put down roots in the “Natural State,” better pack your patience. In mid-2022, first-time homebuyers in Arkansas faced many of the same challenges as buyers across the country: higher prices, lower inventory. Even though rising mortgage rates may cause things to cool in the months to come, the median selling price of an Arkansas home hit $253,300 in May 2022, a 17.2% increase in just 12 months, according to Redfin.

