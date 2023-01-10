Read full article on original website
Governor’s latest executive order repeals ‘obsolete’ COVID restriction orders
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order repealing multiple previous executive orders pertaining to COVID-19 that she deemed "obsolete."
Stuttgart Daily Leader
After a difficult year, Mid-south soybean states keep hope alive for 2023
DUMAS, Ark. — After any three consecutive years of soybean farming in the Mid-South, it’s going to take more than one Biblical plague to make an impression on the pros. Speaking to more than 100 growers, consultants and other agriculture industry professionals in early January, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, was duly undaunted.
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer programs in Arkansas
If you’re a first-time homebuyer hoping to put down roots in the “Natural State,” better pack your patience. In mid-2022, first-time homebuyers in Arkansas faced many of the same challenges as buyers across the country: higher prices, lower inventory. Even though rising mortgage rates may cause things to cool in the months to come, the median selling price of an Arkansas home hit $253,300 in May 2022, a 17.2% increase in just 12 months, according to Redfin.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Dabbs served as voting delegate during the 104th Annual AFB Convention
PUERTO RICO — Terry Dabbs of Stuttgart, a member of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Board of Directors, served as a voting delegate for the business session on Jan. 10 at the 104th annual American Farm Bureau Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Dabbs was among 538 voting delegates who...
KTLO
Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most of Arkansas’ two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn’t a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago. According to KARK, in November, a potential data breach started...
KATV
Arkansas Center for Health Improvement wants to eliminate asset limit for food stamps
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on Jan. 5 that they are urging the Arkansas General Assembly and Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to get rid of the asset limit for food stamps. "The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas community reacts to executive order banning 'Latinx'
When Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took office on Tuesday she signed seven executive orders. One of the orders banned the term "Latin-x" from all government documents and titles. “We're going to continue to evolve with these terms so we don't even know if Latin-x is the best term," community...
Kait 8
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
KHBS
Kait 8
IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23. The government agency announced Thursday that the deadline to file will be Tuesday, April 18, because of April 15 falling on the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday on Monday, April 17.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Historical Society program on Jan. 19 to feature Stuttgart Army Airfield
The Grand Prairie Historical Society will hold its winter quarterly meeting at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 19. After a social hour with light refreshments starting at 6 p.m., a presentation on the World War II Stuttgart Army Airfield will begin at 7 p.m. The speaker is Ron Lanoue of Little Rock. The public is cordially invited to attend.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
ualrpublicradio.org
Rules package approved by Arkansas House of Representatives
The Arkansas House of Representatives passed a rules package on Thursday. Speaker Matthew Shepherd told reporters afterward, that the early days of the 94th General Assembly have been “fun and enjoyable.”. The 41-minute meeting consisted mostly of preliminary matters. The main item on the agenda was the passage of...
University of Arkansas professor discusses governor’s executive order on critical race theory
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that prohibits critical race theory from being taught to kids in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
KTUL
Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Upward mallard trend continues in midwinter survey
LITTLE ROCK – The best mallard numbers seen in Arkansas in recent years from last month’s aerial survey estimate continued with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey released this week. The number of mallards in the Delta region of Arkansas hit a four-year high during aerial observations conducted in December, and that was repeated with last week’s count.
menastar.com
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
Comments / 0