whvoradio.com
Brown, Craig Reaffirmed For 2023 Kentucky Historical Society Board
The Kentucky Historical Society announced its nine newly-elected members to the 2023 KHS Governing Board Thursday afternoon, two of which hail from west Kentucky. Jennifer Brown will, once again, serve as president. An experienced and independent journalist, she has written extensively about local history — particularly African American history. She is the founder/editor of the Hoptown Chronicle, is a former editor of the Kentucky New Era, and has previously served in governing fashion for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. She resides in Hopkinsville and is a native of Memphis.
whvoradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In Hopkinsville Cold Case Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Citizens Seeking Options To Save Beloved Depot
Built by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1892, Hopkinsville’s Rail Depot between East 9th and 10th streets last served as a home for the Pennyroyal Arts Council — before an electrical fire forced the organization to relocate. In the four years since passed, the picturesque National Register...
whvoradio.com
Petition Calling For Trigg Schools Nickel Tax Vote Passes 1,000 Signatures
For the last two weeks, and through the efforts of the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increase Committee,” concerned property owners of Trigg County have marched into the old Economy CeeBee No. 2 building and signed the dotted line, asking for a special-called referendum and vote against the school’s proposed and unanimously approved “nickel tax.”
whvoradio.com
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling To Resign February 28
Rick Boling’s tenure as Christian County’s chief prosecutor is reportedly nearing its end. According to a Monday afternoon report from the Courier-Journal, the Commonwealth’s attorney of the Third Judicial District is set to resign on February 28 — bringing some closure to what has been a tumultuous time over the last two-plus years.
whvoradio.com
Todd Fiscal Court Receives Emergency Money To Repair Two Roads
Todd County Fiscal Court will receive $3,500 in county road aid emergency funds to repair two county roads damaged by recent flooding. The county received $2,000 to repair Arthur Henderson Road about a half-mile south of U.S. 68 and $1,500 to repair Maton Road a half-mile west of Kentucky 475.
whvoradio.com
Defense Changes Again For Streeval Case
With the departure of defense attorney Bill Deatherage and multiple shake-ups in the local and regional public defender’s offices, the trial of Montie Streeval — set for August 10-18 of this year — could be in peril. Charged with the homicide and body disposal of 25-year-old Powderly...
Texas manufacturer withdraws plan for door and window plant in Hopkinsville
The 100,000-square-foot speculative building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I is back on the market after a Texas firm withdrew its plans for a production facility that would have employed about 200 workers. Elevate Windows and Doors “made the decision to forego plans for a previously announced project to locate...
whopam.com
Trial postponed for Clearman Court murder suspect
Trial that had been set to begin later this month for Bobby Spikes, the suspect in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Stanley Bussell on Clearman Court, has been postponed. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling told Judge John Atkins Wednesday morning that evidence testing results are still pending and won’t be ready in time for the January 23 trial date, with the judge granting the motion to continue despite an objection from Spikes.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame
A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
whvoradio.com
Tie-Breaker Aquatic Center to Re-Open in 2023
After being closed two of the last three years, Tie-Breaker Aquatic Center will open for its 16th season on Saturday, May 27. Programs coordinator Toby Hudson announced recently on WHVO’s Hoptown This Morning Show that all systems were go for the water park to open Memorial Day weekend. COVID-19...
WBKO
Todd County awarded emergency funds for road repairs
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that the Todd County Fiscal Court will receive $3,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repairs on two county roads. The two roads to be repaired are Arthur Henderson Road, CR 1234, and will use $2,000,...
whvoradio.com
New Defense Team Seeking More Time For Jett Trial
The defense team for alleged murderer and Illinois man Harold Jett again stated Wednesday morning in Trigg County Circuit Court a need to possibly delay or vacate a trial date that’s been set for August. On the task for less than two months now, Amie Martinez of Madisonville and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Plan 2023 Programs
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department has a busy year of programming planned for 2023. Superintendent Tab Brockman said the Winter Champion’s Classic Soccer Tournament will be held on Jan. 21 and 22 at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex. Also at the Sportsplex, a youth basketball season is...
whvoradio.com
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
YAHOO!
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment
One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Speed limit to be lowered in Caldwell County school zone, site of wreck that claimed teenage student's life
PRINCETON, KY — A local mother's plea has been heard, and transportation officials are taking steps toward change. Matt Brewer, 17, died at the intersection of Kentucky 91 and Jeff Watson Road in Caldwell County in March of 2022. The speed limit for the Caldwell County school zone on...
