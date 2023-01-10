Read full article on original website
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas
Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
Increases in egg prices add strain on farms, business owners and shoppers
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling. The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty, or prices can crack your wallet.
Discount offered for National Bagel Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
Longtime LGBTQ+ Bar Flex Cocktail Lounge to Reopen with New Location, Same Staff
After a long hiatus and a lot of hard work, Flex will reopen in a new spot that stays true to its original spirit
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
PowerSoul Cafe to Open Flagship Location this Summer
The world’s first gluten-free fast food chain is finally debuting in Vegas
Historic Westside market expands to bring more options to food desert
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear says that 25% of the ward 5 population he represents resides in a food desert.
US Southwest in store for one-two punch of winter storms
Major storms will hit the U.S. Southwest over the holiday weekend, dumping heavy snow in the highest elevations and rain in the deserts. The post US Southwest in store for one-two punch of winter storms appeared first on KYMA.
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Opening at The Sundry: Proper Sandwich Company
Born on South Rainbow Boulevard, Proper Sandwich's location at The Sundry will be its second
Adele Seat Fillers, Universal Studios Vegas, Hard Rock Status Match Experience & Sands NYC.
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Universal’s bombshell announcement about a new experience coming to Area15. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
Governor’s executive order on occupational licensing could impact nurses, barbers, interior designers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed several executive orders recently, aimed at helping fill vacant jobs. He is requiring all state occupational and professional licensing boards to examine the regulations they’ve created. That will impact several industries, nursing included. Nevada Board of Nursing Executive Director...
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
