ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
33andfree

The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas

Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Discount offered for National Bagel Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches

The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Governor’s executive order on occupational licensing could impact nurses, barbers, interior designers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed several executive orders recently, aimed at helping fill vacant jobs. He is requiring all state occupational and professional licensing boards to examine the regulations they’ve created. That will impact several industries, nursing included. Nevada Board of Nursing Executive Director...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy