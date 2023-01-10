Read full article on original website
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
Man Arrested for 8th Offense of OWI in Grant County
A man from Cassville was arrested for his 8th offense of OWI Tuesday. Just after 8pm Tuesday, an off-duty Police Chief from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department came upon a truck driven by 66 year old Richard Roethler of Cassville hung up on a bridge abutment on Irish Hollow Road in Waterloo Township. Roethler was spinning his tires trying to free the truck. The crash was reported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to the scene. Roethler was attempting to make the turn onto Irish Ridge Road from County Highway N. Roethler struck the bridge abutment and got hung up with his truck. After a brief investigation, Roethler was arrested for OWI–8th offense. Roethler was taken to the Grant County Jail.
Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway
Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
Missing Person in Richland Center
Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge
On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of potential overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse...
Theft from Dubuque Motel
Police are investigating a burglary resulting in the theft of more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry from a Dubuque motel. Officers responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Glenview Motel on Rockdale Road in Dubuque, for the report of a burglary. No further details have been reported about this theft.
Jo Daviess County Man Arrested For Meth in Grant County
K9 Vezer assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department with a drug arrest on Saturday. That’s when the Sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11 in Hazel Green. 21 year old Colton Coonts of Lena, Illinois was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Grant County K9 Vezer assisted and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An investigation was done and Coontz was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacturing and Delivering Methamphetamine. Coonts was taken to the Grant County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. So far,K9 Vezer has been deployed 50 times for various roles and has assisted with 19 arrests since he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
Dubuque Man Leads Chase
Authorities said a man led law enforcement on a chase in and around Dubuque on Thursday. 34 year old Everett Winfrey, of Dubuque, was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations, as well as warrants charging probation violation, controlled substance violation and escape. A deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Winfrey shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cross Plains PD looking for suspect in identity theft incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department is looking for a suspect in an identity theft incident involving the purchase of multiple iPhones. A victim came to the Cross Plains PD on Monday reporting that someone had stolen his identity. The person reported to the department that someone...
Freezing Rain Results in Extensive Interstate Slosure, but No Serious Injuries
During the early morning hours of January 11, 2023 the northeast corner of Monroe County received rainfall while the. temperature was in the upper 20s, which resulted in a significant ice event in the affected area. I-94 between Tomah and Warrens was the primary effected area and the Interstate remains...
Woman Sentenced For Falsely Claiming Unemployment Benefits
A woman who was arrested in Epworth last year for falsely claiming unemployment benefits recently has been sentenced to four months in federal prison. Holly Jacobi was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty to two counts of theft of government funds and one count of wire fraud. Judge C.J. Williams also ordered that Jacobi’s prison sentence be followed by four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release. A report says Jacobi filed a fraudulent application for Iowa unemployment benefits on April 6, 2020. Jacobi claimed that she was entitled to at least $17,888 in unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
