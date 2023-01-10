Read full article on original website
Q&A: North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross talks house ethics, George Santos
Rep. Ross addresses her new appointment and the questionable background of newly elected New York congressman George Santos (R) in her latest interview with CBS 17's Russ Bowen.
WCNC
NC House could set new rules that would let GOP vote to override Cooper vetoes without notice
RALEIGH, N.C. — Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice under new rules proposed by Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives. State legislators on Wednesday are set to return to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
NC GOP members working on proposal to put restrictions on abortion
Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working on a proposal to restrict abortion in North Carolina beyond the current 20-week limit. Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working...
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
whqr.org
As NC General Assembly session begins, Republicans take aim at Gov. Cooper's vetoes
The North Carolina General Assembly formally opened its 2023 session Wednesday with mostly ceremonial observances, like naming chamber leaders. But House Republicans stirred up partisan controversy by adopting a rule that could make it easier to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The primary focus of this long session...
WRAL
NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency
The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
Voter ID, abortion, redistricting ahead in North Carolina long session
(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers are expected to tackle a range of issues during the long legislative session that begins Wednesday, including several that went unresolved in 2022. State lawmakers will convene with a Republican supermajority in the Senate, and one seat shy of the same in...
Marijuana, Medicaid, sports betting: Here’s what North Carolina lawmakers could consider this session
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The gavels will start to fall at noon Wednesday when the most recently elected members of the General Assembly – a Republican supermajority in the state Senate and one vote shy of total control in the House – convene to take up the matters that would have much more effect on […]
nsjonline.com
Planned Parenthood drops lawsuit against five NC laws
RALEIGH — In late December 2022, a lawsuit was dropped that involved challenges to five abortion-related laws in North Carolina. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which brought the lawsuit, filed a motion on Dec. 22, 2022, for a “voluntary dismissal of this action, without prejudice.”. The five laws being...
WCNC
Yes, North Carolina has more miles of state-supported roads than every other state except for Texas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you added up the length of all the traffic lanes in North Carolina, we'd be in the top 20 states with the most miles of roads. A viewer wanted to know how North Carolina ranks nationally in terms of the mileage maintained by NCDOT. CLAIM:
kiss951.com
Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Unluckiest States
Are you superstitious? This week is Friday the 13th and that can make some individuals a little on edge. After all, luck can be a tricky subject to understand. The Oxford Dictionary describes luck as “success or failure apparently brought by chance rather than through one’s own actions.” Everyone experience a bit of good and bad luck from time to time. Though there is no definitive way to determine how to create it. But could location play a part in it? And how unlucky is the state where you live? A study by our friends at FloridaBet.com reveals the unluckiest states in the country based on statistics from this past year.
WNCT
NC added more people in 2022 than every state but 2, census shows
People kept flocking to North Carolina in 2022. NC added more people in 2022 than every state but …. People kept flocking to North Carolina in 2022. Davis excited to serve after being sworn into Congress. The 118th Congress swore in its new members recently. Among them was Don Davis,...
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
Yahoo!
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is …. Rude. Granted, it wasn’t exactly the Gettysburg Address, but Hobbs delivered...
carolinajournal.com
Who protects ‘our lambs’ from being slaughtered at school?
As the second half of the 2022-2023 school year begins, school safety remains among the most important topics to discuss. Some questions parents should consider are: What is your child’s life worth? Who do you want disarming a school shooter — someone with zero training related to that scenario or someone with extensive training? In short, who do you trust to protect your “lamb(s)” in school?
As maintenance continues, North Carolina voter rolls still led by the unaffiliated
(The Center Square) – More than 180,000 voter registrations have been cleared from the rolls by county election boards as part of biennial list maintenance, with unaffiliated and Democrat registrations declining the most. Over the last week, county election boards removed 188,396 voter registrations, including 79,939 that were unaffiliated, 64,401 Democrats, 42,125 Republicans, and 1,959 Libertarians; 28 Green Party registrations were added. The changes through Jan. 7 are part of...
Yahoo!
Washington man refuses to leave cell in Honolulu
Jan. 10—A Washington man arrested by federal agents for allegedly trying to sell more than 2, 500 fentanyl pills on Hawaii island refused to leave his cell Monday morning to make his initial appearance. A Washington man arrested by federal agents for allegedly trying to sell more than 2,...
Jet fuel tax exemption could expire without action from NC General Assembly this year
CHARLOTTE — The price of a gallon of gasoline is often a topic of discussion for many, but a rule affecting the price of jet fuel in North Carolina could have a big impact if it expires without action from the state General Assembly this year. Since 2016, there’s...
fox5dc.com
Missing Madalina Cojocari search expands in western North Carolina: report
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari reportedly expanded in western North Carolina this week, according to local news. On Tuesday, agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), along with Cornelius police and Madison County sheriff’s deputies, searched the area of Revere Community along Burton Cove Road in Madison County, WSOC-TV first reported.
