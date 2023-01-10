ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba City, WI

Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City.

Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Bollant was traveling south when she lost control of her vehicle, left the road, and rolled over. She was ejected during the crash.

Officials said road conditions contributed to the crash. This is the first fatal crash on Lafayette County roads in 2023.

