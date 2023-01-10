Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
Milwaukee Public Museum responds to concerns over 'Streets of Old Milwaukee'
Big changes are in store for the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM). MPM responded to concerns Tuesday on if its new facility will leave out long-time favorites like the Streets of Old Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
On Milwaukee
Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Shoppers with tight budgets are turning to liquidation stores
You might have noticed new liquidation stores popping up in the Milwaukee area. It appears to be an emerging trend as people are navigating inflation and shopping with tighter budgets.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Celebrates City Zoning Committee Moving Forward the Sale of 90 Lots for Single Family Homes in the King Park Neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee Common Council Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023)...
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
You Want Comfort Food? This Wisconsin Restaurant Is Built On It
When you think of comfort food or foods, what's the first thing that pops to mind? If ever there were a question that has absolutely no wrong answer, it's the comfort food question. Why? Because any food you take some comfort and a bunch of extra joy from eating definitely...
Milwaukee woman's mission to stop human trafficking
Walk in Chandra Cooper's shoes for just a few minutes and you'll quickly hear her passion and energy to stop the scourge known as human trafficking.
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain
For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
discoverhometown.com
Germantown Police Blotter
The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Walgreens, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 2:12 p.m. Dec. 20. Retail theft. Police issued a citation for retail theft at Walmart, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 7:56 p.m. Dec. 19.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
milwaukeeindependent.com
World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences
Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
spectrumnews1.com
Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
Woman found dead on the shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 identified
An unidentified woman who was found dead on the shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 was recently identified as Dorothy (Thyng) Ricker.
