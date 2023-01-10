ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus

MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
MILWAUKEE, WI
suburbanchicagoland.com

Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes

Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Celebrates City Zoning Committee Moving Forward the Sale of 90 Lots for Single Family Homes in the King Park Neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee Common Council Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023)...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greta Nunez

Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain

For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police Blotter

The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Walgreens, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 2:12 p.m. Dec. 20. Retail theft. Police issued a citation for retail theft at Walmart, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 7:56 p.m. Dec. 19.
GERMANTOWN, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences

Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
MILWAUKEE, WI

