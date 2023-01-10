Read full article on original website
WAFF
10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo McGhee’s murder still unsolved
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On January 4, 2013, someone murdered Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alonzo McGhee in the driveway of his Hampton Cove home. He had been shot more than a dozen times. The ink on his divorce papers was still wet and a judge awarded him full custody of...
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.
WAFF
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Huntsville on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at a Regions Bank location on South Memorial Parkway. Officers are searching for two suspects. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD...
WAAY-TV
Robbery reported at Regions Bank in Huntsville; police searching for 2 suspects
Huntsville Police are looking for two suspects after a reported robbery Wednesday. Police responded to Regions Bank in the 10,000 block of South Memorial Parkway at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. K-9 units were also at the scene. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspects is asked to call Huntsville...
Two suspects sought after robbery at Regions Bank in Huntsville
Authorities are searching for two bank robbers after an incident at a bank in Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $400,000 for man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire in Morgan County
Priceville Police reports a Hillsboro man suspected of pouring gas on his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire Tuesday is now in custody. According to Morgan County Detention Center records, Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, is being held on a $400,000 bond. He's charged with aggravated assault. Police responded to Priceville...
WAFF
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
wbrc.com
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
WAFF
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
WAFF
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
WAFF
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Drug Task Force agents arrested and charged a man for allegedly selling fentanyl-pressed pills while working in a contract security role at a Grissom High School basketball game on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department, Justin Omari Mitchell, 25,...
WKRG
Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 21st birthday party at Legacy Events ended with a fatal shooting over the weekend. Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) told News 19 that 11 people were shot at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East near Ryland Pike, and two of them have died.
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week is a big story we’ve been telling you about for days now. A man was shot and killed while he slept in his Huntsville Apartment. Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect and they are hoping you...
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
WAFF
Woman suffers serious injuries after allegedly being set on fire by another person in Priceville
Alabama birthday party turns into gun battle; more than 200 shots fires, two people killed, 11 more wounded
A birthday party in north Alabama turned into a gun battle Saturday night, police said, when more than 200 rounds were fired leaving two young women dead and 11 more injured. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both were shot and killed after a fight broke out during a 21st birthday party held at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East, outside Huntsville.
