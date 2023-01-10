ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire

Casey White's defense attorneys file motion to move trial. Updated: 13 hours ago. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week is a big story we’ve been telling you about for days now. A man was shot and killed while he slept in his Huntsville Apartment. Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect and they are hoping you...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama birthday party turns into gun battle; more than 200 shots fires, two people killed, 11 more wounded

A birthday party in north Alabama turned into a gun battle Saturday night, police said, when more than 200 rounds were fired leaving two young women dead and 11 more injured. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both were shot and killed after a fight broke out during a 21st birthday party held at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East, outside Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

