MLB world reacts to latest insane Carlos Correa twist

It’s been a wild offseason for star shortstop Carlos Correa after he has agreed to deals with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets and saw both of those deals fall through due to his health. In recent weeks it became clear that the Mets were still interested and the Minnesota Twins have re-entered the conversation to sign him , and now it appears we finally have a conclusion.

According to Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, Carlos Correa is “finalizing” a six-year contract with the Minnesota Twins.

“BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical,” Passan said in a Tweet.

It’s a massive move for one of baseball’s biggest stars, and the sports world certainly had plenty to say about it after the wild past few weeks.

“Carlos Correa Play For Everybody In One Offseason Challenge,” Tom Fonrelli of CBS Sports said in a tweet .

“A third team this offseason for Correa. Let’s see if it’s the last or if he can add to that total,” our own Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing and The Comeback said in a tweet.

“The Mets will always be the Mets,” Tommy Smokes of Barstool Sports said in a tweet .

“U nsurprisingly, this is the largest free agent commitment handed out by the #MNTwins , in terms of both years and dollars. The craziest free agent saga in recent memory has come full circle back to Minnesota,” Minnesota Twins reporter Do-Hyuong Park of MLB.com said in a tweet .

It’s been a wild ride, but everyone involved obviously hopes this is finally the conclusion.

