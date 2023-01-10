Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Citizen Online
Thomas (Tom) George McCormick, 85
Thomas George McCormick (Tom), 85, died on January 4th, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA. He was born September 6th, 1937, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Thomas A. and Dona M. McCormick. Tom joined the U.S. Army in 1954 where he served in both Korea and Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Lynne E. Porter, on August 19th, 1958. After the Army, Tom pursued a lifelong career in law enforcement.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services announces February calendar listings
Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Fayette County SPLOST Information Session – Wednesday, February 1 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: In preparation for the March 2023 SPLOST vote, attend this SPLOST education seminar at Fayette Senior Services. During that vote, you will be asked to support the projects proposed on the 2023 SPLOST for Fayette County including over $1,000,000 to support Fayette Senior Services Projects. Discuss the details of Fayette Senior Services projects and other highlights of the City and County proposals. Your vote will determine the progress of Fayette County over the next six years on numerous important projects in our community so join us in discussing the details. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
Georgia Today: UGA wins, students sue schools over BLM clothes, and fill up your tank tonight
On the Tuesday Jan. 10 episode of Georgia Today: a dominating win for UGA football, students sue schools over Black Lives Matter clothes, and be sure to fill up your tank tonight. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 10. I'm...
The Citizen Online
Fayette County High announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
The Fayette County High School Distinguished Alumni and Sports Hall of Fame will be holding their 20th induction ceremony on January 28, 2023. The school, which began serving the county in 1925, inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1999 and there are currently 153 members. Four new members will be inducted into the Hall this year. They are Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb, Magistrate Judge Kathy Brown Valencia, former Lady Tigers basketball star and now college coach Tessa Holt, and former multi-sport coach Jim Waller.
WAPT
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
gradickcommunications.com
Carrollton City Schools Announces Leadership Changes
CARROLLTON, GA — Tuesday night, Carrollton City Schools Board of Education approved leadership changes for the upcoming school year. Eric Simmons will serve as principal at Carrollton Junior High School, Tabitha Walker will serve as the principal at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, Travis Thomaston will serve as director of Student Engagement for the district, and Ashleigh Paulk will serve in a new assistant principal role at Carrollton High School.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Four $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in northwest Georgia
At least four lucky Georgians got to take home a respectable $10,000 in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night.
UGA star helped put Metro Atlanta high school football team in the limelight
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Football coach Winston Gordon will sometimes open the trophy case at Hapeville Charter School. One of the trophies is for the 2017 Georgia State Championship. It includes a photo of the guys who won it. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Just...
Chick-Fil-A names Douglasville organization as $125,000 grant recipient
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Chick-Fil-A has named a Douglasville organization as a 2023 True Inspiration Award grant recipient that will receive $125,000 to support their work in the community. S.H.A.R.E. House is one of 46 winners, which are collectively receiving $5 million in grants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
