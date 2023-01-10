Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Fayette County SPLOST Information Session – Wednesday, February 1 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: In preparation for the March 2023 SPLOST vote, attend this SPLOST education seminar at Fayette Senior Services. During that vote, you will be asked to support the projects proposed on the 2023 SPLOST for Fayette County including over $1,000,000 to support Fayette Senior Services Projects. Discuss the details of Fayette Senior Services projects and other highlights of the City and County proposals. Your vote will determine the progress of Fayette County over the next six years on numerous important projects in our community so join us in discussing the details. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO