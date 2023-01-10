St. Landry Parish deputies working first homicide of the year

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are working their first homicide of the year.

They were called to the Linwood Subdivision at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, after gunshots were heard in the area.

They found a man, Jonathan Simien, 38, dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this or any other crime to call 948-TIPS or go online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] .

All calls are anonymous and could earn up to $2,500 cash reward. Dial **TIPS on your mobile phone or download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to say it here and submit your anonymous tips.