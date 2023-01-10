Read full article on original website
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist
NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New water project would bring public water to communities in Western Greenbrier Co.
New water project would bring public water to communities in Western Greenbrier Co. New water project would bring public water to communities …. New water project would bring public water to communities in Western Greenbrier Co. Fayette and Raleigh County Special Olympics squads …. Fayette and Raleigh County Special Olympics...
New law is a win for street food vendors
Over the years, unnecessary and expensive requirements have often times discouraged potential street food vendors, until now.
Mayor details next steps in Missoula federal building process
Mayor Jordan Hess has added detail to the federal government's conveyance of the old federal building in downtown Missoula.
Indoor golf facility highlights Mill Creek improvements
(WKBN) – Monday night, the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners approved $3 million to be spent on 17 capital improvement projects. Roads will be paved, trails — both hike and bike — will be improved and more signage will be put up. But two of the most popular projects involve the golf course and restrooms.
Sector watch: Lab, hospital projects will keep institutional building healthy
Editor’s note: To kick off 2023, Construction Dive is taking a look at the outlook for the country’s top construction verticals. Click here for the first story in the series. Construction leaders can expect institutional building construction to hover around the same level of activity in 2023 as...
